Click here to read the full article. It was only a few months ago that Australian-born “NCIS” star Sean Murray — an 18-season, 375+ episode veteran of the immensely popular police procedural that consistently ranks as one of the most watched scripted shows on television — invited People magazine over for a tour of his 4,200-square-foot home in L.A.’s Encino community that he and wife Carrie spent ten years designing and customizing to meet the functional needs and aesthetic desires of his family. He proudly showed where a dated glass-panel room divider between the foyer and dining room was swapped out...