Melinda French Gates now owns US$5.7b in stock post divorce

By Sophie Alexander
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 7): Days after finalizing their divorce following 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates resumed the process of splitting up their public assets. On Thursday, Gates’s Cascade Investment conveyed 3.3 million shares of AutoNation Inc. now worth about US$387 million to French Gates, as well as 2.8 million shares of Deere & Co. valued at about US$1 billion and 9.5 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. totaling in excess of US$1 billion, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Larson
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Autonation Inc#Deere Co#Cascade#The New York Times#Cnn#French Gates
Related
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

After transferring nearly $6 billion worth of stocks to ex-wife Melinda French Gates, Bill Gates is no longer the fourth-richest person in the world

Bill Gates split with wife Melinda French Gates has left him without a spouse, is nearly poorer by $6 billion worth of stock, and has also lost his position of being the fourth-richest person in the world to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Bill Gates is now the fifth-richest person globally, with at least $129.6 billion to call his own. Bill Gates had given Melinda Gates $850 million worth of shares in Deere & Co.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Best Life

Bill Gates Just Made a Rare Comment About His Divorce

In May, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates made headlines when they announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage. The pair tweeted a joint statement, saying: "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they said on Twitter. "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives." The divorce was officially finalized on Aug. 2, bringing the matter into the mainstream once again. During a recent interview, Gates got candid about how he's feeling as the end of his marriage is now official. To see what he had to say, read on.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Us Weekly

Bill Gates Reflects on Melinda Gates Divorce: It’s a ‘Very Sad Milestone’

Next chapter in their lives. Bill Gates opened up about his divorce from Melinda Gates following their split earlier this year after 27 years of marriage. “Definitely a very sad milestone … and Melinda’s a great person and that partnership that we had coming to an end is a source of great personal sadness,” the Microsoft cofounder 65, told Anderson Cooper during a CNN interview on Thursday, August 5. “We are communicating and working at the Foundation and so that partnership we’re going to try and continue.”
BusinessSeattle Times

Bill Gates’s Cascade transfers $2.4 billion in shares to Melinda French Gates

Days after finalizing their divorce following 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates resumed the process of splitting up their public assets. On Thursday, Gates’s Cascade Investment conveyed 3.3 million shares of AutoNation now worth about $387 million to French Gates, as well as 2.8 million shares of Deere & Co. valued at about $1 billion and 9.5 million shares of Canadian National Railway totaling in excess of $1 billion, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Bill Gates opens up about divorcing Melinda, ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates opened up about his recent divorce to Melinda French Gates in an interview on Wednesday and said his relationship to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was a “mistake.”. The Microsoft founder told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that his split with Melinda was a “very sad milestone,” and a source of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Here's How Much Bill and Melinda Gates Are Reportedly Worth in the Wake of Their Divorce

For decades, Bill Gates has put the “bill” in “billionaire.” As the founder of Microsoft, the 65-year-old tech titan reigned as the richest person on the planet from 1995 to 2010, then again from 2013 to 2017—the year Amazon founder Jeff Bezos finally stole his crown. Nowadays, Gates and Bezos are the top contenders for another ultra-expensive title: World’s Costliest Divorce.
CharitiesNew York Post

Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott team up for $40M donation

The ex and soon-to-be ex of two of the richest men in the world are teaming up to give away $40 million to four organizations that promote gender equality. Melinda French Gates, the estranged wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott announced the donation together.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Melinda French Gates Will Be Keeping Bill's Last Name, Thank You Very Much

When I was in high school, my chemistry teacher went through a messy divorce, after which she held onto her ex’s last name. I assume she probably figured it would be easier to just keep going by her married name than to try to get a bunch of air-headed teens to call her by a different one, but I remember thinking this was really sad. After all, who would want to lug around their ex’s last name, a constant reminder of your failed relationship? It is only now, thanks to a certain Melinda French Gates — formerly known as Melinda Gates — that I can recognize refusing to give up your ex-husband’s name for the flex that it is.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

What Was the Real Relationship Between Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates?

As the world now knows, one of the more surprising names to have popped up around Jeffrey Epstein is Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. It’s been widely reported that Gates had flown on Epstein’s plane at least once, and visited his home multiple times — but the depth of their relationship is not fully known, and more details are emerging. The media is rife with speculation that one cause of Gates’ recent divorce from his wife Melinda was his relationship with Epstein.
Trouble RelationshipSheKnows

Bill Gates Admits to ‘Sadness’ & ‘Regrets’ in First Interview on Melinda Gates Divorce

Gates expressed genuine disappointment about the end of his marriage after 27 years, calling Melinda “a great person” and that the divorce is “a source of great personal sadness — but it isn’t the end of their professional partnership. The duo is going to attempt to work together at The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for a two-year trial period. If it doesn’t pan out, it will be Melinda, who steps down from their charitable organization. “We always enjoyed our work together,” Gates told Cooper. “The two of us can go out and work with leaders and help build the organization, so that would be definitely the best thing for the foundation.”

