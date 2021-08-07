Melinda French Gates now owns US$5.7b in stock post divorce
(Aug 7): Days after finalizing their divorce following 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates resumed the process of splitting up their public assets. On Thursday, Gates’s Cascade Investment conveyed 3.3 million shares of AutoNation Inc. now worth about US$387 million to French Gates, as well as 2.8 million shares of Deere & Co. valued at about US$1 billion and 9.5 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. totaling in excess of US$1 billion, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.theedgemarkets.com
