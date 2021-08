We are exactly a week into the month of Elul, the last month on the Jewish lunar calendar. In just a little more than three weeks, Jewish congregations will be ushering in a New Year. Rosh Hashanah, the New Year observance, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement occurring 10 days later, mark the beginning and end of a solemn season of prayer and penitence. Jewish tradition depicts God sitting in judgment over the world and over all humankind on Rosh Hashanah and decreeing the destiny of each individual for the year to come. In Jewish teaching, Divine judgment is tempered by God’s attribute of mercy; final judgment is suspended until Yom Kippur, and we are given the opportunity to sway the verdict and alter our fate for the better through prayer, sincere repentance, and acts of charity and lovingkindness.