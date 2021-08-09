Cancel
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket’s Cisco Brewers & The Chicken Box to require Covid vaccination or negative test for entry

By Christian Winthrop
Nantucket’s Cisco Brewers and The Chicken Box announced Sunday that they will require customers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test beginning Tuesday, August 10th.

The Box will refund tickets to those who’ve purchased a ticket and can’t meet the requirements at the point of purchase. Cisco will make exceptions for those not eligible for the vaccination (such as for kids under 12 years old).

They are the first Nantucket establishments with such a requirement.

Proof of Vaccination

-Physical vaccination card (name on ID must match with vaccination card)

-Photo of vaccination card on your phone (name on ID must match with vaccination card )

-Negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of show date (Antigen or PCR test accepted)

Also they will be following all current Massachusetts and Nantucket Mask mandates.

These announcements come on the heels the Nantucket Board of Health passing an indoor mask mandate after an emergency meeting last Thursday. Officials said it comes amid a “significant increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations” due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

