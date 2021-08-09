What are Sandra Williams priorities and plans if she becomes the next mayor? This Week in the CLE special episode
CLEVELAND, Ohio – State Sen. Sandra Williams said she wants to look to adopt programs from other cities to surgically address violent crime in Cleveland. Williams, one of seven candidates running to succeed retiring four-term Mayor Frank Jackson, discussed that as well as her background in the criminal justice system in a special episode of This Week in the CLE. Editor Chris Quinn and I sat down with six of the candidates for an inside look on some of their policy platforms, which we’ll release daily this week.www.cleveland.com
