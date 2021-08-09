What are Sandra Williams priorities and plans if she becomes the next mayor? This Week in the CLE special episode

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The population declined in Cleveland over the previous 10 years. You can listen online here. That’s a continuation of a trend for the city ... but the silver lining is that at least it’s slowed down. Cleveland dropped to 372,624 residents in 2020, about 24,000 fewer than in 2010, according to the U.S. Census. The decline from 2010 through 2020 is the third-smallest drop in population since 1950, when the city hit its peak of 914,808. In coronavirus news, nearly all new cases in Ohio in July were the highly contagious delta variant. And the the Department of Veteran Affairs has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.