Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Sebastian Vettel Is Still Disqualified From the Hungarian Grand Prix

By Hazel Southwell
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For a minute there, it looked like he might actually get his second-place finish. Aston Martin gave it a flipping good go in terms of trying to save Sebastian Vettel’s second-place finish in the Hungarian Grand Prix. The team was initially insistent that there was more than enough fuel in his car for a sample, saying that although only 300 milliliters could be pumped out there was easily 1.44 liters or even, by the time they lodged an appeal, 1.7 liters showing as still in the car.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Carlos Sainz Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hungarian Grand Prix#F1#Fia#European#Red Bull
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsBBC

Hungarian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen frustrated as pressure intensifies

Two weeks after the event, the fall-out from the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix dominates this weekend's race in Hungary. The two men start the grand prix two places apart, Hamilton's Mercedes on pole position and Verstappen's Red Bull third, with the Dutchman eight points ahead in the championship, and amid a bitter atmosphere of accusation and counter-accusation between their two teams.
MotorsportsBBC

Max Verstappen fastest in Hungarian Grand Prix first practice

Red Bull's Max Verstappen headed Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Verstappen was 0.061 seconds quicker than Bottas, with Hamilton 0.167secs off the pace of his title rival. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth quickest, ahead of Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, Alpine's...
Motorsportsvavel.com

Driver And Team Ratings - 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix

It was Esteban Ocon who took the race win in Hungary for Alpine's first victory under their new brand, followed closely by Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton. However, the race was marred by chaos early on which impacted the race indefinitely. Mercedes - 7/10. A tale of two halves of...
Motorsports94.3 Jack FM

Motor racing-Hungarian Grand Prix halted after first lap chaos

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The Hungarian Grand Prix was halted on Sunday after opening lap collisions, including Red Bull’s Formula One leader Max Verstappen, left debris on a wet and slippery track. Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez were all immediate retirements.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

The race was red flagged after an opening-corner pileup, when Valtteri Bottas locked up and pushed McLaren’s Lando Norris into erstwhile world championship leader Max Verstappen. Bottas’s three-wheeled car then collected the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez too. Hamilton made a major error at the restart when he didn’t...
MotorsportsAutoblog

F1's Bottas edges Hamilton in sweltering Hungarian Grand Prix practice

Valtteri Bottas knocked Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen off the top of the timesheets to set the pace ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on a sweltering opening day of practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Finn lapped the 4.3-km long Hungaroring track in 1 minute, 17.012 seconds...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Gallery: Esteban Ocon Wins F1 Hungarian Grand Prix for Alpine

Alpine's Esteban Ocon won the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday to give Formula 1 fans one more thing to talk about going into the sport's summer break. Sebastian Vettel finished second and Lewis Hamilton completed the podium in third. Max Verstappen, who entered the race with an eight-point lead...
MotorsportsPosted by
SPORTbible

Sebastian Vettel's Second-Place Finish At The Hungarian GP Has Been Ruled Out

Sebastian Vettel got disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix, after claiming he'd welcome the DQ for a very different reason. It was a dramatic race on Sunday, as once again Max Verstappen was involved in a first lap crash with one of the Mercedes car. This time it was Valtteri Bottas, who crashed into Lando Norris and forced the McLaren into the Red Bull, and Verstappen was able to carry on.
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Valtteri Bottas' crash at Hungarian GP will not influence decision over his Mercedes future 'at all', insists boss Toto Wolff as he claims incident was 'unfortunate' despite George Russell vying to partner Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has thrown his backing behind Valtteri Bottas after his crash at the Hungarian Grand Prix, and insists the incident won't play into the decision over his future. Bottas' mistake on turn one in Budapest saw him slide into the rear of Lando Norris, with the...
MotorsportsBBC

Lewis Hamilton booed after taking pole position for Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton beat Valtteri Bottas to a Mercedes one-two ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying. The seven-time champion then brushed off boos from thousands of Dutch fans and dismissed accusations from Red Bull of gamesmanship as "silly". The session sets up an intriguing race, with...
MotorsportsT3.com

How to live stream F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 from anywhere on Earth

With the accusations and animosity showing no sign of abating after a controversial last race at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen resume their rivalry in Mogyoród this weekend. Read on to discover all your F1 Hungarian Grand Prix live stream options. The two title adversaries spectacularly collided during the...
MotorsportsHPCwire

JuliaHub Featured at Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix

MOGYORÓD, Hungary, Aug. 2, 2021 – JuliaHub, a fast and easy on-ramp for using Julia in the cloud, was featured on the Williams Formula One race car at the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix this past weekend. Formula One is at the cutting edge of innovation in new technology, including...
MotorsportsESPN

Why Daniel Ricciardo's not panicking about his slow start with McLaren

It would be an understatement to say Daniel Ricciardo's start with McLaren has been disappointing so far. A big understatement, in fact. Ricciardo is one of F1's best overtakers, a winner of seven races since 2014 and a driver considered to be a title contender just waiting for a car to match. When he arrived at McLaren this year it was seen as sink or swim time for his new teammate, Lando Norris, alongside one of the most respected in the business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy