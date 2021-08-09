Sebastian Vettel Is Still Disqualified From the Hungarian Grand Prix

For a minute there, it looked like he might actually get his second-place finish. Aston Martin gave it a flipping good go in terms of trying to save Sebastian Vettel’s second-place finish in the Hungarian Grand Prix. The team was initially insistent that there was more than enough fuel in his car for a sample, saying that although only 300 milliliters could be pumped out there was easily 1.44 liters or even, by the time they lodged an appeal, 1.7 liters showing as still in the car.