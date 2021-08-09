Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown excited for 'new chapter' after suspension, knee surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At this time last year, it was unclear if Antonio Brown would play in the NFL again as he faced a suspension under the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

After serving an eight-game suspension last season, Brown eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and became a productive part of the team's offense.

This summer, though, things are much different for the veteran wide receiver.

A lawsuit accusing Brown of sexual assault was settled, and his felony probation was terminated a year early because of good conduct. The 33-year-old also underwent knee surgery and signed a one-year deal to return to the Buccaneers.

Brown said at Monday's training camp practice that he's happy to have all of those things behind him and is ready for a fresh start to his career.

"I'm just excited to be done with this stuff from the past," Brown said, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. "It's a new chapter for me. I'm excited to write it. I'm excited to be here."

Brown had a solid 2020 campaign in Tampa, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He added eight catches for 81 yards and two scores in three playoff games, including five catches for 22 yards and a TD against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

According to Buccaneers media outlet PewterReport, Brown and veteran quarterback Tom Brady were "lighting it up" at training camp practice last week, causing speculation that the receiver might be moving up the depth chart.

Brown spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their No. 1 receiver. If he can get back to that level with the Buccaneers, Tampa's offense will be even more unstoppable than it was in 2020.