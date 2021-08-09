Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

everlasting gobstopper

By Jordan Golson
Inverse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one of the strangest cars I've ever driven. A cerulean luxury sedan, it feels like it rolled out of Willy Wonka’s fantastical factory — not a boring Toyota manufacturing plant. It's the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai, and it might be the future, or it might be a research project that...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Hydrogen Fuel#Electric Current#Electric Charge#Toyota#Lexus#The Hydro Blue#Bev#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Acura Integra Is Coming Back in 2022

The compact sports car that helped launch Acura in 1986 is finally ready for its grand return. Acura is on something of a roll this year, launching headfirst back into its performance heritage with a duo of Type S models—first the TLX sedan, now the NSX supercar—but it saved its biggest announcement for late on Thursday night. The iconic Acura Integra is coming back, folks. For real.
CarsCNET

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV is a rear legroom champ

The Bolt EUV is a bigger version of a better version of the Chevy Bolt EV. Despite the almost-too-similar taxonomy, the Bolt EUV attempts to distance itself from its sibling by way of adding some interior volume, and the result is pretty darn swell. 3 of 29 Andrew Krok/Roadshow. If...
Top Speed

2022 BMW iX3

The BMW iX3 was launched in July 2020, and now, only one year later BMW decided it already needs an update. The changes are minimal, but they will further improve the general look of the iX3. Up front the grille is larger and the headlights are ten millimeters slimmer than...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Pontiac GTO: All Rise For The Judge

And all hail for the first real muscle car. In the early 1960s, Pontiac’s development team along with John DeLorean, Bill Collins, and Russ Gee discovered a loophole in the GM A-body engine displacement rule that had previously limited the Pontiac Tempest to a standard 326-cid 5.3-liter V8 engine. This legendary move created an iconic car and an ever revered segment in the American automotive marketplace.
CarsTop Speed

The Trifecta is a Triple-Blown 1965 Mustang That Will Piss Off Ford And Chevy Fanboys

It is sacrilege to find out about a Mustang powered by an LS engine, but your jaw will hit the floor when you figure out the number of Superchargers on this thing. If you keep tabs on the muscle car scene, you are well aware of the fact about how Bradley Gray and his Blown Mafia crew can really shake things up with some of their truly insane builds.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Audi’s Skysphere Concept Is a RWD Electric Roadster With an Adjustable Wheelbase

The Skysphere isn't just a sports car or a grand tourer. It's both. There are typically two types of two-door coupes: smaller, nimbler sports cars and longer, more luxurious grand tourers. Think Aston Martin Vantage vs. DB11. Or Mercedes SLC vs. SL. Audi's newest concept car, however, aims to incorporate those two things into one. It's called the Skysphere concept and other than being an electric roadster with proportions that subtly tip its cap to a car almost 100 years its senior, its biggest talking point would probably be the fact that it can extend or shrink in physical length.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

Italdesign’s Ducati Electric Concept Bike Is a Dream We Hope Comes True

Ducati isn’t in a rush to release its first electric motorcycle, but when the brand is finally ready to join the electric revolution, we hope they give Italdesign a call. The heralded design firm recently released a video with renderings of an all-electric concept inspired by the legendary 860 GT sports bike. Only one word is needed to describe the futuristic prototype: gorgeous. Of course, if anyone is going to redesign the 860 GT, it’s only fitting that it’s Italdesign. That’s because the original stripped-down bike was dreamt up by one of the firm’s co-founders, Giorgetto Giugiaro. Its angular fuel tank and...
BicyclesCNET

Harley-Davidson 1-Off custom e-bike sells for $14,200 at auction

Electric bikes are cool, but most of them aren't necessarily that cool-looking. Harley-Davidson's e-bike brand, Serial 1, is hoping to change that one bike at a time with its 1-Off series of custom bikes. The first of these is called the Mosh/Chopper, and it just sold for a whopping $14,200 at auction, Serial 1 announced Tuesday.
torquenews.com

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV Brake Energy Recapture Test- Mt. Washington New Hampshire

We took a Chevy Bolt Electric utility Vehicle to the highest peak in the Northeast to test one-pedal driving and brake energy regeneration. The Bolt EUV passed with flying colors. One of the best parts of living electric is the ability to use one-pedal driving and to recoup braking energy...
CarsMotorAuthority

2023 Honda CR-V, 2022 Polestar 2, Pininfarina Battista: Today's Car News

The redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V was spotted undergoing testing with a light layer of camouflage. The design will take an evolutionary step forward with influences from the latest Accord sedan, and the size looks to be going up as well. Polestar has dropped the price of the Polestar 2 for...
Carscycleworld.com

2021 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114

Equipped with touring amenities like fog lights, windshield, and saddlebags. 114ci Milwaukee-Eight engine is strong but refined. The Heritage Classic 114 brings more power and touring capability to the Softail platform, offering a more affordable and lighter alternative to hard-bagged touring models. Overview. Introduced with Harley-Davidson’s 2018 Softail redesign but...
CarsCNET

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV review: More space, no drawbacks

The Bolt EUV is a bigger version of a better version of the Chevy Bolt EV. Despite the almost-too-similar taxonomy, the Bolt EUV attempts to distance itself from its sibling by way of adding some interior volume, and the result is swell. If you think the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV...
BicyclesStuff.tv

Hummingbird’s Electric Gen 2.0 is the lightest folding leccy bike on the planet

There’s not a lot of point in owning a folding bike if it weighs the same as a fridge full of rocks, but at just 10.3kg Hummingbird’s new Electric Gen 2.0 (£4495) claims to be the lightest folding electric bike in the world. With 50% more torque and 20% more range than its predecessor, the all-in-one 250W motor means you can pedal the Gen 2.0 over 50km on a single charge, with a top assisted speed of 25km/h, and fold it up in just five seconds when you reach your destination. Pair it with the BitConnect app and it’ll show your speed, power and battery status while you ride, plus you can also use it to adjust the motor-assist level, top speed and regenerative braking. We’re partial to this canary yellow one, but it also comes in four other colours – orange, blue, black and carbon – or you can pay an extra £500 for a custom paint job.
CarsRideApart

Continental And Varta Team Up On Compact, Swappable Battery Packs

The ongoing shift to electric two-wheelers continues to evolve. As of August 12, 2021, Continental Engineering Services is teaming up with German battery specialist Varta on a pilot battery project. CES is the development branch of Continental, and this compact 48V battery will provide equivalent power and speed to a 125cc piston-powered scoot.
CarsMaxim

Ford Celebrates the Last GT With Limited Edition Carbon Fiber Supercar

As the Ford GT enters its final production year, the new 2022 Heritage Edition honors the only American-made ride to ever secure a Le Mans win. The storied supercar first snagged the endurance race championship in 1966 under the direction of Carroll Shelby. It most recently took the title in 2016.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Lamborghini Countach: The V12 Icon Returns as an 800-HP Supercapacitor Hybrid

It's only fitting that the supercar's next iteration has sci-fi tech and looks to match. As reported just a few days ago, the Countach is back and, arguably, it looks great. Which is good news. The bad news is that it's not really a Countach so much as a bunch of other Lamborghinis smushed together and it's a crazy limited-edition, so you can't have one. But you can look at it and that's pretty good for a Friday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy