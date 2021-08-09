Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Teen girl dead after she was allegedly shot by cousin; Man arrested on manslaughter charges

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 3 days ago

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A 15-year-old girl died Saturday after she was allegedly shot and killed by her cousin, 12 News reported.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to the area of 5800 Roma Avenue around 3:15 p.m. after someone called and said someone was shot by their family member.

Officials said the girl and her cousin, 21-year-old Alex J. Vidrio, were allegedly playing with a handgun. Vidrio allegedly took the magazine out of the gun, pointed it at a window and allegedly shot Valerie L. Arreloa in the face.

Police said Vidrio claimed he thought he unloaded the gun. Arreloa was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Vidrio was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

