Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent County, DE

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kent; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Kent County in central Delaware Central Sussex County in southern Delaware * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 301 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harrington, Ellendale, Andrewsville, and Farmington. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
County
Kent County, DE
City
Farmington, DE
City
Ellendale, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 07:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Linn; Miami The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Linn KS County in east central Kansas Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Bates County in west central Missouri Cass County in west central Missouri Western Henry County in west central Missouri * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 549 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisonville, Paola, Spring Hill, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Butler, Adrian, Garden City, La Cygne, Archie, Drexel, Linn Valley, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Montrose, Creighton, East Lynne and Parker. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Lafayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340). * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Friday was 17.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to flood several roads in Gilchrist County downstream of the Rock Bluff gauge. Roads affected include NW 73rd Way, NW 82nd Terrace, SW 25th Place, and SW 86th Way.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 20:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Southeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1145 PM MST /1145 PM PDT/. * At 842 PM MST /842 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near Lake Las Vegas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly and will impact lake Las Vegas...Northshore Road...and Lakeshore road. Additional heavy rain may develop in the next hour down to Boulder Beach and the Hoover Dam. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Boulder City, Las Vegas Bay, Callville Bay, Callville Bay Campground, Boulder Beach, Boulder Beach Campground, Las Vegas Bay Campground and Hoover Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Dixie; Levy The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River near Manatee Springs affecting Levy and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River near Manatee Springs. * From Saturday evening until further notice. * At 2:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to 7.3 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, In Dixie County, water floods portion of New Pine Landing along SE 851st street. Lancaster Landing floods. SE 477th Avenue in Yellow Jacket floods at this level. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, In Dixie County, flooding continues to expand at New Pine Landing. Most of SE 851st street is flooded and SE 837th street begins to flood. Water spreads out through the woods and approaches SE 311st avenue. Flooding worsens near Yellow Jacket with many areas east of SE 793rd street flooded. In Levy County, Minor flooding affects areas along the Manatee Spring run in the state Park.
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 08:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County; Northern Lea County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the following areas, in southeast New Mexico, Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County and Northern Lea County. In southwest Texas, Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. * Through Saturday morning. * Recent rainfall across Southeast New Mexico and Culberson county as well as expected rainfall this afternoon through Saturday morning will create favorable conditions for flash flooding.
Fairfield County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 08:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Licking STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN FAIRFIELD AND LICKING COUNTIES THROUGH 915 AM EDT At 833 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported over Summit Station, moving east at 35 mph. Other strong storms are over western Licking County, moving east. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Locations impacted include Newark, Reynoldsburg, Pickerington, Heath, Granville, Pataskala, Canal Winchester, Johnstown, Baltimore, Buckeye Lake, Hebron, Utica, Millersport, Hanover, Harbor Hills, Granville South, Marne, Fairfield Beach, Beechwood Trails and Summit Station. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 113 and 142, and near mile marker 144. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County .Abundant moisture will combine with a weak upper level storm system to develop numerous thunderstorms across the region through at least Saturday morning. These thunderstorms will be very efficient rain producers and they will be slow moving. This combination will lead to heavy rain and flash flooding. Thunderstorms are anticipated to be rather widespread in coverage Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the following areas, in New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Northern Dona Ana County, Otero Mesa, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra County Lakes, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southern Tularosa Basin, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel, Upper Gila River Valley and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest Texas, Eastern/Central El Paso County, Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County, Salt Basin, Southern Hudspeth Highlands and Western El Paso County. * Through Saturday morning. * Abundant moisture will help fuel scattered to numerous thunderstorms Friday through at least Saturday morning. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rain in a brief amount of time. Wide spread storm totals of 2 to 4 inches with isolated heavier amounts will be possible. * Flooding of low water crossings will be likely. Flooding of residences and other property near flood prone areas will be possible. Remember, turn around don`t drown.
Philadelphia, PAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Berks; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 110. * WHERE...The Interstate 95 corridor from Wilmington Delaware to Middlesex County NJ and surrounding suburbs. The Lehigh Valley, Berks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania, and most of Northwestern New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southwest Highlands, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley, Southwest Highlands and Western Magic Valley. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight MDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Indian Creek at Overland Park affecting Jackson and Johnson KS Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Indian Creek at Stateline Rd Leawood affecting Jackson and Johnson KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Indian Creek at Stateline Rd Leawood. * Until this evening. * At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 17.4 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Water begins to cover the portion of Lee Boulevard located south of Interstate 435. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Fri Fri 7am 10am 1pm Indian Creek Stateline Rd Leawoo 20.0 20.7 Fri 5am 20.0 18.1 17.4
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 110. * WHERE...The Interstate 95 corridor from Wilmington Delaware to Middlesex County NJ and surrounding suburbs. The Lehigh Valley, Berks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania, and most of Northwestern New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
Scotland County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Scotland The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Scotland County in northeastern Missouri * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Memphis, Rutledge, South Gorin, Crawford, Scotland County Fairgrounds, Memphis Memorial Airport, Spillman Mound, Sand Hill, Bible Grove, Hitt, Kilwinning and Etna. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 02:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Gila County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior; Tonopah Desert; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. * Through Sunday afternoon. * The threat for heavy rain will continue through the weekend. High humidity levels will continue and several weather features will move through the region. Given the already saturated soils from previous rainfall, any additional showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing flash flooding with rain rates of average around 1-2 inches per hour (briefly higher at times), leading to rapid runoff into washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may also lead to river rises. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow. Two time frames of particular concern are this evening into early Saturday and again on Sunday.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 06:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Indian River; Martin; Okeechobee; St. Lucie .Tropical Cyclone Fred will be moving west-northwest through the Florida Straits and towards the Keys on Saturday, lifting north to northwest over the far eastern Gulf of Mexico through Sunday. Heavy rainfall will occur on the eastern side of this system across Florida through the weekend, especially across Okeechobee county and the Treasure Coast. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of east central Florida, including the following areas, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie. * From late tonight through Sunday evening. * Rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible Saturday through Sunday. Heavy rain will lead to localized flooding on area roadways and poor drainage areas.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 15:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, the public reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. This includes the following streams and drainages Tonto Creek.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, the public reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. This includes the following streams and drainages Tonto Creek.
Mora County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Luna fire burn area. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mora The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 635 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the Luna burn scar will impact the area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Mora County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 17:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 524 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen around the short creek watershed. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colorado City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy