Flash Flood Warning issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-09 15:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kent; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Kent County in central Delaware Central Sussex County in southern Delaware * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 301 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harrington, Ellendale, Andrewsville, and Farmington. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov
