Dekalb County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 14:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: DeKalb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern DeKalb County through 230 PM CDT At 201 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sand Rock, or 7 miles southwest of Little River Canyon National Preserve, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Payne, Crossville, Geraldine, Lebanon, Dog Town, Collbran, Adamsburg, Rodentown, Little River Canyon NP and Skirum. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

