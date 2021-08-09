Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

American Airlines sues online publisher and host over fake website

By Blake Brittain
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCS5c_0bMSnJ7Y00
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER plane takes off from Sydney. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) - American Airlines sued website publishing system Joomla and host CloudAccess on Sunday in Manhattan federal court for allegedly allowing a counterfeit website to steal user credentials for the airline's site.

Unknown parties misused American's trademarks and copyrights to trick consumers into believing americanairlines.joomla.com was the real website for the airline's cargo services, and Joomla and CloudAccess never responded after American told them about it, according to the complaint.

American declined to comment. American's attorney Daniel Filor of Greenberg Traurig didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did CloudAccess or Joomla's owner Open Source Matters Inc.

The complaint said that Joomla provides free software for creating and launching websites hosted on CloudAccess' platform. According to American, Joomla allowed a user to create the fake American website without verifying whether the person was affiliated with the company, and Joomla "would have quickly realized that the person creating the account was not affiliated with American" if it had "made any effort to do so."

The airline said the Joomla site collects usernames, passwords, and email addresses from consumers who think they are signing into an account to track American cargo shipments, which can be sold to hackers or used to access to their American accounts and others with similar login credentials.

American said it told Joomla and CloudAccess about the fake site as early as last December, but they never responded. The website is still active.

The case is American Airlines Inc v. Open Source Matters Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-06681.

For American: Daniel Filor of Greenberg Traurig

For Joomla and CloudAccess: Not available

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyrights#Counterfeit#Manhattan#Cloudaccess#Open Source Matters Inc#American Airlines Inc V#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Related
Public Healthfox7austin.com

Delta, American Airlines, Southwest will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees

Businesses mandate vaccines, implement new polices amid delta variant surge, White House says. During a White House COVID-19 briefing, Jeffrey Zients highlighted companies and businesses that are increasing vaccination mandates and implementing new policies and initiatives to help slow the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Three major airlines...
IndustryFOXBusiness

Three major US airlines say they will not force employees to be vaccinated

Three major U.S. airlines announced they will not require current employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, bucking a precedent set by United Airlines, which recently said it would require the shot for its employees. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told employees in a memo obtained by CNN this week...
Industryclick orlando

These 3 major US airlines will not require vaccinations for workers

While one airline in the past week has announced it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees, three other major airlines have announced it will not mandate vaccinations for its workers. Delta, American and Southwest airlines will not be implementing a COVID-19 vaccinate mandate. [TRENDING: Doctor in critical care for...
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Peloton is sued for improperly charging sales tax

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) subscribers have filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the maker of at-home stationary bicycles of improperly charging sales tax on memberships in New York, Virginia and Massachusetts. In a complaint filed on Thursday night in federal court in Manhattan,...
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple drops lawsuit against security tool-maker Corellium

According to court records, Apple on Tuesday settled its U.S. federal lawsuit against Corellium, the maker of tools that allow security researchers to find software flaws in iPhones. Reed Albergotti for The Washington Post:. The case, which became a lightning rod in the security industry, had been scheduled to go...
LifestyleTravelPulse

American Airlines Offering Free In-flight Access to TikTok

American Airlines announced it has bolstered its array of free in-flight offerings with the addition of TikTok. As part of a promotional offering, travelers on a Viasat-equipped narrowbody American aircraft can get 30-minutes of free access to TikTok without having to purchase Wi-Fi. The carrier said it has the fastest Wi-Fi on more planes than any other carrier in the United States.
Lifestyleflyertalk.com

American Airlines Adds TikTok to In-Flight Entertainment Options

In a move that may win the award for the upgrade nobody asked for, American Airlines’ latest in-flight entertainment option is targeting the next generation. The carrier is giving flyers access to social media network TikTok free of charge for 30 minutes per flight on ViaSat-equipped narrowbody airframes. Budding influencers...
EconomyInvestorPlace

American Airlines Remains a Market Laggard With Scale Issues

Optimism currently surrounding American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock following its Q2 earnings release seems exaggerated. A recent Barron’s article even went so far as to call American Airlines “the year’s best airline stock.” The article didn’t explain the arguably hyperbolic claim, but I can assume that it was based on year-to-date price appreciation among the big four U.S. airlines.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

American Airlines Launches New Partnership With TikTok

Customers flying American Airlines now have a new inflight entertainment option to look forward to. Starting today, American Airlines has launched a partnership with TikTok. This partnership allows customers to connect to the WiFi onboard the aircraft and browse TikTok videos. American Airlines launches a new TikTok partnership. Starting today,...
LifestyleBay News 9

U.S. airlines brace for lowered demand amid delta variant surge

Numerous airlines are bracing for yet another drop in travel as the delta variant of COVID-19 ushers in a wave of illnesses and hospitalizations not seen since last winter’s surge. Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it no longer expects to turn a profit in the third quarter, a disclosure that...
Public Healthabc27.com

Home Depot added to list of businesses changing mask policy

(WHTM) — Added to the list of businesses making changes to their mask policy with cases on the rise and the Delta variant continuing to spread is Home Depot. News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one concern...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

Some of corporate America are drawing hard lines on Covid-19 vaccination when workers return to the office — led this week by Big Tech. Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, while Twitter confirmed to Forbes that it requires in-person employees to prove their vaccination status after the company closed its headquarters and delayed its reopening plans.
BusinessDark Reading

Apple Settles Copyright Lawsuit With Virtual iOS Software Company

Apple has settled a copyright lawsuit against software maker Corellium, whose software allows users to run virtual iPhones on a computer browser and gives security researchers access to Apple’s iOS without a physical device. Apple sued Corellium in 2019 for copyright infringement, claiming the company was selling its product indiscriminately...

Comments / 0

Community Policy