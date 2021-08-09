Marvel Fans Slam Captain America Account For "Replacing" Sam Wilson With Captain Carter

You’ve gotta hand it to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. Ever since he took over Marvel Studios, Disney bought 20th Century Fox, and then became Marvel’s overall Chief Creative Officer, the already heavily interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe, started grafting itself in a form of mega overdrive—the results of which we’ve only started to see this year. When Feige established more power, he essentially took back the Marvel TV wing and consolidated it under Marvel Studios—Feige runs all their TV now and runs it more like a film studio (there are no showrunners, for example). Part of the TV programming (and maybe film one day?) includes animation and the new series “What If…?” that debuted today on Disney+.