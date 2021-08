There aren’t any major changes to the Fort Dorchester football coaching staff this year, but the program is branching out to help athletes off the field. Last year two of the team’s long-time assistant coaches were promoted to coordinator positions prior to the opening of summer practice, which brought some changes in what was expected from players in certain positions. This year athletes back on the squad should know what to expect as Brent LaPrad returns as offensive coordinator and Bobby Floyd returns as defensive coordinator.