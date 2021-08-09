Cancel
Art Meets Nature in New Outdoor Sculpture Made of Natural Materials at the Brandywine

CHADDS FORD, PA — A whimsical outdoor sculpture has sprung up on the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art’s campus grounds for the summer. Now on view through November 7, the Queen Anne’s Lace Pod is a temporary, site-specific installation by Virginia-based artist Ian Stabler. Made entirely of natural materials gathered and found onsite, the towering sculptural pod is located in Potts Meadow along the Brandywine’s Harvey Run Trail in Chadds Ford, PA.

