Art Meets Nature in New Outdoor Sculpture Made of Natural Materials at the Brandywine

A new exhibit in Tennessee is paying tribute to four-legged friends. The Art Bark! Exhibit at Cheekwood in Tennessee is now open at the Frist Learning Center and features four canine sculptures created entirely out of crayons. Nashville, Tennessee artist Herb Williams has had his sculptures displayed at children’s hospitals, airports, museums and even the White House. The current sculptures of a Standard Poodle, Weimaraner, English Pointer and Labrador Retriever are made exclusively using Crayola crayons. Here’s a link for more info and to see photos from the exhibit.