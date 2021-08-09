Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Hispanic Caucus to fund redistricting efforts in three states

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — A group dedicated to increasing Hispanic representation in Congress has joined the pending battle over new districts that will be drawn this fall, with the announcement Monday of a “six-figure investment” in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. The money, from CHC BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Gallego
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Redistricting#Hispanic#Chc#Latinos#Democratic#Pac#House#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Southern

Watch now: Census data kicks off redistricting efforts

Redistricting season officially kicks off with the release of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that will be used to redraw voting districts nationwide potentially helping determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and providing an electoral edge for the next decade.The new data being released Thursday will show which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census. That will serve as the building block to redraw 429 U.S. House districts in 44 states and 7,383 state legislative districts across the U.S. The official goal is to ensure each district has roughly the same number of people.But many Republicans and Democrats will be operating with another goal to ensure the new lines divide and combine voters in ways that make it more likely for their party's candidates to win future elections, a process called gerrymandering. The parties' successes in that effort could determine whether taxes and spending grow, climate-change polices are approved or access to abortion is expanded or curtailed.Republicans need to gain just five seats to take control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections a margin that could potentially be covered through artful redistricting.Redistricting really is the ballgame this cycle in the House," said David Wasserman, an analyst for congressional races at The Cook Political Report. "Even tiny changes to district lines could have huge implications that tip the balance of power in the House.As they did after the 2010 census, Republicans will hold greater sway in the redistricting process.The GOP will control redistricting in 20 states accounting for 187 U.S. House seats, including the growing states of Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. By contrast, Democrats will control redistricting in just eight states accounting for 75 seats, including New York and Illinois, where the loss of a seat in each gives them a chance to squeeze out Republican incumbents.In 16 other states accounting for 167 U.S. House seats, districts will be drawn either by independent commissions or by politically split politicians with legislative chambers led by one party and governors of another. Six states have just one U.S. House seat, so there are no district lines to be drawn.States with significant population shifts provide some of the best opportunities for parties to gain an advantage through redistricting. They can add a favorable district, eliminate one held by their opponent or redraw a competitive district to contain a more comfortable majority of supporters.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Texas State Senator Begins Filibuster Against GOP’s Restrictive Voting Bill

Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado (D) began a filibuster Wednesday night against Republican plans to pass one of the most restrictive voting bills in the country, speaking into the night as Democratic lawmakers use every legislative tool in their belt to protest what they’ve criticized as an unprecedented assault on the ballot box.
Congress & Courtskyma.com

Senate GOP blocks Democratic effort to advance election bill

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Senate Republicans blocked the latest attempt by Democrats to advance a sweeping voting overhaul bill early Wednesday morning. Texas Senator Ted Cruz blocked Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's attempt to bring up the "For the People Act." That's likely something Schumer knew would happen, but it gives Democrats...
U.S. PoliticsFiveThirtyEight

What Redistricting Looks Like In Every State

Arguably the most important factor in the 2022 midterm elections will be congressional redistricting. Where will each party gain power? Lose power? And will the new districts even be drawn in time for next year’s primaries? Right now, though, the redistricting process is behind schedule due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Census Bureau says that it will now release the block-level data necessary for redistricting on Aug. 12, which will likely set off a redistricting scramble. Many states face early constitutional or statutory deadlines to finalize their new maps — including some that are impossibly early, inspiring certain states to seek legal extensions in court. One state, Colorado, has even gone ahead and drawn a draft of a congressional map using population estimates from 2019. (The lines will have to be adjusted with 2020 data before becoming official.) Several other state legislatures, meanwhile, will reconvene later this year to belatedly redraw their districts. We at FiveThirtyEight will be tracking the whole redistricting process, from proposed maps to final maps, so watch this space for updates!
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Oregon secretary of state unveils plan for ‘people’s’ redistricting commission

If the last 110 years are any indication, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan could have a big say in the makeup of Oregon state House and Senate districts for the next decade. While state lawmakers technically get the first crack at drawing new political districts every 10 years, they have succeeded in passing a legal plan just twice since 1911. If they fail this year, the hugely important job of creating state legislative maps falls to Fagan. But the Democratic secretary says she’ll have help.
PoliticsJanesville Gazette

Walters: Redistricting storm clouds gather over state Capitol

Those storm clouds forming over Wisconsin’s Capitol have a name: redistricting. This is the summer break calm before federal Census Bureau officials release new population numbers for the state, every municipality and demographic profiles of 1,409 census tracts. Those numbers will eventually—when lawyers for both political parties are done fighting...
Graham County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

State redistricting committee hears from Graham and Greenlee residents

Every decade legislative and congressional districts across the country are tweaked, adjusted and sometimes changed dramatically following the release of the most recent U.S. Census numbers. On Friday the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission came to Safford to ask Graham and Greenlee county residents how they’d like Arizona's first congressional district and Arizona's 14th legislative district to look.
Washington StateHeraldNet

Commentary: Put yourself on the map as state redistricts

The once-a-decade redistricting process is underway in Washington state and the Redistricting Commission needs your input. Every 10 years, after the federal census, Washington state redraws the boundaries of congressional and legislative electoral districts to ensure that each district represents a roughly equal number of residents. Initial 2020 census projections tell us the population of Snohomish County has grown by more than 15 percent since 2010, with the greatest part of this change coming from increases in the Hispanic/Latino and Asian populations. Current voting-district lines will shift to reflect this growth. Will they shift in ways that are fair and representative? That depends. We need good processes, good data and thoughtful input from residents in all communities.
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Joint Senate and House redistricting hearing brings local and state leaders

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A joint Senate and House redistricting hearing took place Thursday night at the Mercer University School of Medicine Auditorium. Local and state representatives, including State Senator John F. Kennedy (R-Macon), were in attendance for Thursday’s hearing. Kennedy is the Chair of the Senate Committee on Reapportionment and Redistricting.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy