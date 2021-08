BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — A 4-year-old boy drowned in a New Jersey lake on Friday, officials said on Monday. Police were called to Sunset Lake in Bridgewater around 8:37 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the little boy unresponsive and bystanders performing CPR, authorities said. The officers took over life-saving measures and the child was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.