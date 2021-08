Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce $7.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.28 billion. US Foods posted sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.