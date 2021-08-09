Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Pollen”

Last weekend, Nike treated fans in the Boston area to an exclusive launch of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Force 1 Low “Lemonade” through the brand’s SNKRS app. The shoes, designed to coincide with Abloh’s ICA Boston “Figures of Speech” exhibit, follow the tonal color theme laid out by his previous museum-exclusive AF1 designs, including a black pair for the MoMA and a university blue for MCA Chicago. This new university gold, or as Abloh dubbed it, “Lemonade,” version dropped on July 10 through a feature Nike calls SNKRS Stash. This allows people who are within a certain proximity (usually in key cities or event venues) to unlock access to the shoes. The limited stock is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and only users who are nearby are able to participate in the Stash—or at least that’s how it’s intended to work.