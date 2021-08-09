Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Pollen”
After a number of delays, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Pollen” is finally set to release on Saturday, August 14th. Initially believed to be partly-constructed from glossy leather, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a simple “Pollen/Black/White” color-blocking. Dark tumbled leather sets the stage for a smooth yellow counterpart around the toe, along the tongue and across the ankle and heel. Profile swooshes and the intended-for-basketball outsole also follow suit, creating an obvious resemblance to the mythical Wu-Tang Clan-inspired Nike Dunk High from 1999. And while the bumble bee-appropriate color scheme isn’t new to the Air Jordan 1 family, it’s appearance on the tallest iteration of #23’s first signature sneaker is refreshing.sneakernews.com
