Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saquon Barkley “definitely hopeful” for Week 1 after return to practice

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants running back Saquon Barkley was on the practice field for the first time in nearly a year on Monday, which marked a major step forward in his return to action from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Throughout his rehab, Barkley has avoided...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Right Track#Giants#American Football#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLABC13 Houston

NFL training camp updates: Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley return; Lamar Jackson dealing and more

With the first full slate of preseason games kicking off on Thursday, teams continued to work in training camps across the NFL on Monday. That included Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who practiced for the first time in five days, and running back Saquon Barkley, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice Monday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee early last season.
NFLFanSided

NY Giants training camp: Saquon Barkley returns, John Ross injured, more

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley was the main attraction, as the NY Giants’ star running back returned to practice for the first time Monday since tearing his ACL in Week 2 last season. Barkley participated in individual drills, on what was one of the lighter days of practice this...
NFLTimes Herald-Record

Saquon Barkley: NY Giants star takes big step forward in comeback, will begin practicing

EAST RUTHERFORD - Saquon Barkley is about to take the most significant step in his return from ACL surgery yet. The New York Giants expect their star running back to pass his physical Monday morning, which will allow them to activate Barkley from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and he can then return to practice, two individuals with knowledge of the situation told NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY Network.
NFLFanSided

Saquon Barkley reintroduces himself to NY Giants, addresses Week 1

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley has been out action for so long that some of his NY Giants teammates were shaking his hand and introducing himself when he finally returned to practice Monday from a torn ACL suffered last September. Barkley, activated from the PUP list prior to Monday’s...
NFLchatsports.com

Saquon Barkley's progress may be slowed by upcoming schedule

The Giants expect joint practices with the Browns and Patriots over the coming weeks to go a long way in preparing them for the regular season. But they may also stunt the progress of Saquon Barkley now that he has returned to the practice field. Barkley is still limited to...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: Katie Thurston, Blake Moynes Engaged; Luka Doncic Gets Supermax Extension; Saquon Barkley Returns

Bachelorette Katie Thurston is engaged to Blake Moynes ... Pentagon to require COVID-19 vaccines for all service members ... Florida continues grappling with record COVID surge ... Cuomo accuser details groping allegations ... Stock futures flat heading into Tuesday ... Democrats unveil their $3.5 trillion budget blueprint ... U.N. climate change report is brutal, but there's some hope ... France implements health pass at cafes, train stations ... Oscar De La Hoya is dating Holly Sonders ... Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams ... Bam Margera sues over "Jackass Forever" firing ... Luka Doncic agreed to a massive extension ... D'Eriq King gets NIL money from Florida Panthers ... Saquon Barkley practiced for the first time since tearing his ACL ... Carmelo Anthony talks joining the Lakers ... Arizona State put two more football coaches on leave ... Lamar Jackson noncommittal about COVID-19 vaccine ...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 8/11: Phil Simms slams Joe Judge detractors, Saquon Barkley, more

Ex-Giants star slams ‘absurd’ Joe Judge critics: ‘Shut up ... you’re wrong!’ - NJ.com. The media outside of our little Big Blue bubble has been quick to criticize Joe Judge, but Phil Simms isn’t having it. “Shut up. They’re wrong. You can. It’s team building. It really does bring chemistry...
NFLFanSided

Denver Broncos may face Saquon Barkley after all

The last we heard about New York Giants Giants running back Saquon Barkley, it was looking like the Denver Broncos would not have to face the star in week one of the 2021 season. Those chances have since changed. According to the New York Giants Twitter account, Barkley returned to...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: What is Saquon Barkley’s status in training camp week two?

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley entered training camp on the active/PUP list, but that won’t stop the rampant speculation about what his status for week one will be. Based on how the Giants played last season without him, it’s understandable that Barkley’s status has become an offseason fixation. And while we’re hearing many of the same things from the team, more is also emerging to indicate that Barkley is making fast progress.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley’s return will open up the passing game for Daniel Jones

The New York Giants received a huge boost to their offense this week as superstar running back Saquon Barkley was activated off the PUP list and returned to practice. Fans are excited for Barkley to rejuvenize the Giants’ rushing attack in 2021 and give them the ability to move the ball efficiently on the ground. But Saquon’s return not only impacts the running game. His return also opens things up for Daniel Jones in the passing game.
NFLchatsports.com

Joe Judge: Saquon Barkley is “making strides” in his return to the field.

The New York Giants and Giants’ fans alike are waiting with bated breath for running back Saquon Barkley to return to the field. Reports from training camp have mentioned Barkley on the field (albeit in shorts and a tee shirt) with his teammates. Others have detailed him working on distant fields with trainers. But for right now he is still going through the rehab process in the wake of the ACL tear which ended his 2020 season after a little more than two games.
NFLchatsports.com

Saquon Barkley makes major step towards NY Giants return

Giants running backs Saquon Barkley (Image via The Record) NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to be activated from PUP list and get back on the practice field this week. He’s back. Saquon Barkley is expected to be activated from the PUP list, and return to the practice...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saquon Barkley Has A 2-Word Mindset For Week 1

After missing nearly all of the 2020 NFL season with a torn ACL, Saquon Barkley is returning to practice with the New York Giants. Now that he’s back to work, people want to know what Barkley’s status for Week 1 looks like. Speaking to the media this week, Barkley said...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Giants’ Saquon Barkley is (finally) set to return to practice: Here is everything to know

The Giants star running back is expected to be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform List and will practice this week, possibly as soon as Monday afternoon. Barkley tore his ACL on Sept. 20 last year against the Chicago Bears, ending his season after only two games. The 24-year-old had been rehabbing ever since and it was unclear when exactly he’d return, as the Giants had insisted all offseason that they’d be taking it slow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy