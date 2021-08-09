Saquon Barkley “definitely hopeful” for Week 1 after return to practice

The New York Giants and Giants’ fans alike are waiting with bated breath for running back Saquon Barkley to return to the field. Reports from training camp have mentioned Barkley on the field (albeit in shorts and a tee shirt) with his teammates. Others have detailed him working on distant fields with trainers. But for right now he is still going through the rehab process in the wake of the ACL tear which ended his 2020 season after a little more than two games.