Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker, plus training camp news and notes

By Dan Schneier
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to being selected by the Indianapolis Colts, Jonathan Taylor put together an athletic profile at the 2020 combine that rivaled New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. The hype started early on in the preseason for Taylor, and for the first quarter of the season the rookie was shaping up to be a Fantasy Football bust. Once Taylor began to gel behind his elite offensive line and get down the timing of the NFL game -- both in the run and pass game -- the rocket ship took off. Some believe he has a higher ceiling than any player other than Christian McCaffrey in 2021.

