8413 W Aberdeen Cir

wichitahometeam.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat 3 bed 2 bath ranch on the main floor on a super large cul-de-sac lot! Vaulted living room, kitchen and dining room ceilings! Finished basement family room with woodburning fireplace and finished bedroom with daylight! Deck overlooking large pie shaped backyard with sprinkler!. This information is not verified for...

www.wichitahometeam.com

Stark County, OHFarm and Dairy

Brick Bungalow, antiques, furnishings, and misc.

Plain Twp. – Plain Local Schools – Meyers Lake Area – Stark Co., OH. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 4320 LAKE HEIGHTS RD. NW, CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: Take Whipple Ave. north of 12th St. to Lake Heights Rd. then east to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

9 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,795,000

An elegant tree lined street provides the backdrop for this amazing St. Leonard’s Tract beach block estate situated on a huge 50' x 125' lot. With four floors of living space, nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, 1000 sq. ft. of professional office space AND room for a FABULOUS POOL, the possibilities are endless! Beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, and high ceilings accent the home. The open layout features a sun-filled living room, complete w/ built-ins & a marble fireplace, a huge formal dining room, home office, and spacious eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and an adjacent sunny breakfast room with doors out to the back deck. The 2nd floor includes two sizable bedrooms that share a private deck with ocean views! There is also a principal bedroom complete with a stunning bathroom, walk-in closet, and private deck. The 3rd floor features three additional bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. An added bonus is the fully finished lower level, which is currently being used as a doctors office. It includes 4 rooms, a massive living area, full bathroom, laundry room, & ample storage space. There are also two outdoor entrances. Lastly, exterior highlights include a large fenced yard with room for a pool, outdoor shower, detached 1.5 car garage with a bedroom above, and a driveway that parks up to 4 cars! This fabulous home is steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and Ventnor pier, making for the perfect summer getaway or year round home.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1430-1432 N Azena

Under construction, bed, 2 bath, 2 car. Neutral decor, white cabinetry, granite counters in kitchen and bath. Luxury vinyl floor planks. Sod and sprinkler system included. Buyers to verify schools. Taxes have not been fully assessed. HOA is not established, but will be created. Listing courtesy of Kit Corby of...
Kernersville, NCgreensboro.com

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

This brick home is in an established neighborhood and has been remodeled & refurbished and is ready for you to move into. There is a new roof, new gutters, new hvac, new deck, new appliances, new light fixtures, new flooring, AND MORE! There is also a 1.82 acre cul-de-sac lot plus a full, unfinished basement which offers great storage and/or a workshop area, and/or expansion possibilities. There are so many great features thru-out such as 2 pantrys in the kitchen plus an island, a very generous-sized dining room, a bedroom and full bath on the main level that can also be the perfect office and a large bonus room upstairs that can also serve as a 5th bedroom. There is also a 2nd staircase to access the bonus room. The main level double garage also has a large utility room. And did I mention the neighborhood pool for these hot summer days. All of this plus a great Triad location just minutes from I-40, shopping, and restaurants.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

3800 W 15th St N

Welcome home! To your stylish and functional mid-century abode. You will love the character and charm of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch such as the beautiful original brass knobs, the hardwood flooring and the gorgeous original entryway tile. The sellers have recently laid new vinyl flooring in living, kitchen and dining room areas and have painted most walls! You will enjoy the two living areas, main floor laundry, spacious bedrooms including lovely primary bedroom with walk-in closet and the sizable rec room in the basement, perfect for a play room or game room! The exterior of the home has just as much to offer. The home is built like Fort Knox with full brick and vinyl fascia and siding! It is on a large corner lot, ideal for garden space and outdoor entertainment. There is large deck and patio as well as a covered patio to spend time with family and friends. This home has so much to offer and it is waiting for you to make it your own! Call today to make your appointment! It won't last long.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

243 N Old Manor Rd

Historic charm and modern convenience in this 4 bed/3.5 bath home in desirable Crown Heights! Hardwood floors run throughout the updated main floor which includes formal living room, family room, dining room, kitchen and LAUNDRY! Beautifully remodeled kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless appliances, pantry, and large island. Main floor laundry is spacious and is tucked tastefully behind barn door. Also, on the main floor is an updated 1/2 bath. Upstairs is the master bedroom, full master bath, 3 spacious bedrooms, and an additional full bath. In the finished basement you'll find a wet bar, game room, rec room, and full bath. Continue to the backyard with large deck overlooking the inground pool and entertaining space. Pool has lots of new equipment including an electric cover to keep the pool clean and kids safe! Also in the backyard is a patio with outdoor fireplace for cool fall/spring evenings. Fantastic location, tasteful updates, historic charm, and outstanding entertaining space. Schedule a private showing today!
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $520,000

Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA home in Parkwood Hills. Features LR w/ vaulted ceiling, Gas Fireplace & Birdseye maple flooring. Hardwood floors though out main level. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, half bath plus a 1st floor office leading to 3-season porch and private backyard. All 3 bedrooms on 2nd level including 2 full baths. Large primary bedroom (21x11) with ensuite bath plus extra storage closet that can be turned into a walk in closet. New front steps and backyard paved patio (2019), Fridge (2019), Dishwasher (2021), Stove & Microwave (2021), Washer & Dryer (2018). Large unfinished basement ready for your future Rec room.
Woodway, TXWacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $689,059

Office at home with over an acre to stretch out and enjoy! In one of Woodway's most desirable neighborhoods located next to Woodway Park. This magnificent home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms with a natural mother-in-law flow to it. A beautiful kitchen with granite countertops plus pantry, double ovens, and large island with a glass cooktop. The kitchen open's up to the dining room, family room and formal living area all with crown molding throughout. Wonderful laminate wood flooring throughout adds to its beauty. Tons of built-ins. Master suite has his/hers vanities with a whirlpool spa tub and a walk through closet. Isolated Mother-In-Law area comes with her own formal entertaining area. There is an upstairs loft with a full bath that can be a bedroom, office, game room, or dance studio. The backyard is perfect for entertaining that has a big beautiful deck and built-in bar next to Cherry Creek! Sellers are offering $15,000 towards landscaping allowance.
Stokesdale, NCgreensboro.com

3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $589,900

Beautiful custom home on 1.3 acre wooded lot! Meticulously designed, this home offers exquisite features including stone fireplace with TV niche and coffered ceilings in the living room, additional fireplace in primary suite along with tray ceilings. The en-suite has separate vanities, garden tub, and walk-in tile shower with a bench. The house also has accent lighting, two story foyer, hardwood floors in main living areas, an intercom system wired throughout the home, and walk-out patio in basement. The main floor consists of large kitchen with dining area and a walk-in pantry; a living room, primary suite, office, laundry room, and half bath. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and each bedroom has an attached bathroom. There is also a bonus room with built in single beds. A second bonus room or game room is located in the basement along with a home theatre with stadium seating. Three car basement with extra storage space.
Dakota Dunes, SDSioux City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $600,000

Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just north of Dakota Dunes is this 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and an oversized garage. This beauty sits on a level 2.5 acre lot with a large garden area. Recent addition off the oversized garage of a 20 x 34 foot shop area which has furnace and AC. This area could have a variety of uses. Welcoming front porch leads to a 2 story foyer (5x10) with wood floor and open to stairs. Off the foyer on one side is the formal dining room with wood floor and on the other side is the formal living room with wood floor. The Great Room with woodburning fireplace is open to the kitchen with dining area. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite tile counters, large island, corner sink, double ovens, cooktop and 2 built in hutches with glass doors. This is open to the dining area with buffet area, large windows overlooking the well landscaped back yard as well as French doors to the private, covered brick patio. Main floor also boasts a library\den with bookshelves, a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the patio. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a master bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower, 9x5 WIC, and double vanity. 3 more bedrooms upstairs each with their own bathroom (2 are full and 1 is 3\4). Lower level has a family room and pool table room, a den and a full bathroom. There are 2 crawl spaces in the lower level. Notice the details in this home like the antique door knobs, lights in upstairs hall, all 6 panel oak doors and new oak trim. This home has 2 heat pumps and 2 AC, water softener stays, and there is a R\O system. Home has drain tile around the perimeter. Lot is sprinkled and that water comes from the well. Home has rural water...
Johnsburg, ILLake Geneva Regional News

4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $650,000

BE PREPARED TO BE AMAZED WITH THIS 4 BEDS / 3 BATHS CHAIN O LAKES WATERFRONT HOME WITH IN-GROUND SWIMMING POOL IN DUTCH CREEK WOODLANDS SUBDIVISION IN JOHNSBURG! This Home has been Recently remodeled w/ 2 Full Kitchens on Each Level, First Floor Kitchen has Colonist Trim Cabinets and Island w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Lower Level Kitchen has Gray Cabinets w/ Custom Backsplash and Huge Quartz Countertop and All Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Concept Family Room and Dining Room on First Floor with Kitchen w/ Hardwood Floors, Oversized Master Bedroom Facing the Pool and Water w/ Balcony and Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom has Double Sinks, 3 Additional Generous Sized Bedrooms on the First Floor with Hall Bathroom, Lower Level has Huge Game Room w/ access to the Outdoor Inground Swimming Pool, Spacious Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace and Walk-In Closet and Could be 5th Bedroom or In-Law Arrangement, Dry Bar and Perfect Home for Entertaining, Inground Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Fenced Yard, 2 Piers, 2.5 Heated Garage, Brand New Septic 2021, Pond, Professional Landscaped and Much More!
Richmond, VARichmond.com

1223 Rothesay Cir, Richmond City, VA 23221

Rare opportunity to own a beautiful ranch style home in the heart of historic Richmond on renowned Rothesay Circle! Convenient one floor living in this brick and slate charmer situated on a fabulous large, manicured corner lot. This 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath gem boasts an impressive newly constructed owners’ suite with gas fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, and large en-suite bathroom with luxurious shower, soaking tub, and dressing area. French doors lead to a lovely screened porch with ceiling fan adding more relaxation and charm to this primary retreat. The updated eat-in kitchen features marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, countertop seating, and a door to the side driveway and wonderful patio. Gorgeous details in the formal living room including gas fireplace, large picture window flanked by built-ins, and two glass front display cabinets. Wonderful adjoining formal dining room for entertaining. Separate office perfect for working from home. Plenty of parking, detached shed. Truly outdoor living at its finest! Welcome home!
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

205 Rivers Bend Cir, Chesterfield, VA 23836

Welcome to 205 Rivers Bend Circle. A custom home by Brett Miller. This stunning brick Colonial is both stately and welcoming. Downstairs you will find the tile entry foyer, beautiful hardwood floors and formal dining room and living room - or a perfect place for a private office. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with a center island, lots of cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and 2 pantries. The large family room has a new Regency gas fireplace insert with remote control. French doors open from the family room to a brick floored screened in porch for relaxing with a morning cup of coffee or entertaining in the evening while looking over the large green backyard. Upstairs there are 5 bedrooms and a wood floored bonus room over the 2 car garage. The main bath has a soaking tub and quartz countertops. Master bath has marble tiles and quartz countertops.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

6705 N Grand Brook Cir, Richmond City, VA 23225

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in a great location minutes away from Chippenham Hospital and downtown Richmond, close to shopping and dining. This lovely well-maintained home comes with a covered front porch, a paved patio in back, a detached shed, and backed to common areas with nature. Interior features include: floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in lots of natural light, custom solar panels, 9 feet ceiling on first floor, mixture of beautiful hardwood wood floors and carpet on first floor, huge family room with ceiling fan, oak kitchen cabinets, white GE appliances, BRAND NEW dish washer (2021), primary suite with 10 feet vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, walk in closet, and primary bath. Updated water heater (2016), and HVAC has been serviced regularly. 2 assigned parking spaces at front. We hope you make it your home!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1004 N Azure Cir

Welcome to your new home in the heart of Candy Cane Lane!! 4 bedroom, 4 bath and 3 car garage on a large corner lot, in a cul de sac! This stunning family home has so much character, charm and space. Located in the highly sought after NW Wichita neighborhood, Deer Glen @ Buckhead in the Goddard Eisenhower school district!! This home has 3 levels of living space that is perfect for entertaining and hosting on the holidays! Move in ready with all appliances remaining including a hot tub! Spacious bedrooms, deck and large patio are just a few extras! There could easily be a 5th bedroom added in the basement, with a window to accommodate! Open House on Sun Aug 8, 12-2p! Do not wait to see this one!
Hanover, VARichmond.com

8418 Brittewood Cir, Hanover, VA 23116

Looking for a remodeled rancher in Atlee High school district with an awesome mother-in-law suite or additional living space, then this home is for you! Lower level of this home has a large family room with a fireplace and wet bar, two large bedrooms, a remodeled full bath, and a laundry room. On the main level is a living room, dining room, remodeled kitchen and family room with stone fireplace with hardwood floors. The kitchen has new cabinetry, new granite counters, and new appliances. The primary suite has an updated private bath with a ceramic walk-in shower, new vanity and new toilet and new tile flooring. The hall bath has also been remodeled with new bath tub, new ceramic surround, new toilet and new vanity and new ceramic flooring. Home is located on a one-acre lot with a two-tiered private deck in the backyard.
Geneva, OHFarm and Dairy

14 Acres of property with home and misc.

Here is your chance to own a great piece of property in the heart of wine country and minutes from I-90 and Geneva on the Lake. Your imagination will run wild as you tour down the long private drive into a 14 acre piece of property with so many uses it is overwhelming! Let’s start with a 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2800 sq. ft., 4 level home awaiting your improvements. The home uses are endless. Use it for a home, bed and breakfast, or an income producing property of several kinds just to name a few. Just off the back deck you will love the more than 2 acre pond that totally adds attraction to this property. The outbuildings on the property are where your imagination will go crazy! Let’s start with a 36×98 horse barn with stalls and wash rack. Attached to the horse barn is a 60×120 indoor arena. Arena is large enough for several uses: banquet area, wedding venue, or simply an indoor riding arena. Property also includes a 34×50 pole building including a 10×26 indoor pool. We are excited to offer this property at public auction. Please note all building and home will need some work to bring them back to life.
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $524,900

Recently renovated 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home including a new roof, 2 new HVAC units, fresh paint throughout interior and refinished hardwood floors including in kitchen! New ceramic tile flooring in mudroom off of 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with double walk-in closets with built-ins. Bonus room upstairs, front and rear staircases with hardwood steps. Only home locate on cul-de-sac in Lazar Place Subdivision with in-ground pool and brick fencing. To help visualize this home’s floor plan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.

