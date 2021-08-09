This Sweet White Flower Is Actually A Sneaky Carnivore, Scientists Discover

Some may already know that scorpions glow under ultraviolet light, but have you ever wondered why? Well, there is still no definitive answer, but scientists do know that right after a scorpion sheds its shell, it doesn’t glow until the new cuticle hardens. This could possibly mean that the substance that causes fluorescence is a byproduct of the hardening process itself, or something that the it secretes not long after molting. Read more for a short video and additional information.