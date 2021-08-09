Cancel
Real Estate

321 N Old Manor Rd

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProperty offered at ONLINE ONLY auction. BIDDING OPENS: Thursday, August12th, 2021at 2:00 PM (cst)|BIDDING CLOSES: Thursday, August26th, 2021 at 2:10PM) (cst).Bidding will remain open on this property until 1 minute has passed without receiving a bid. Property available to preview by appointment. CLEAR TITLE AT CLOSING, NO BACK TAXES. ONLINE ONLY!!! NO MINIMUM, NO RESERVE!!!Wonderful opportunity to purchase a home in Crown Heights selling regardless of price to the highest bidder! This home features a front porch with a covered entry, an oversizeddetached one-car garage with a man door, and a screened-in back porch. Inside the home is a spacious living room with hardwood flooring and a wood-burning fireplace. Through the arched doorway with built-ins is the formal dining room with access to the screened-in porch. Off the dining room is the kitchen with a dishwasher and eating space. The main floor provides three bedrooms and a full bath with a tub/shower combination. The full, partially finished, basement has a large rec/family room with a decorative fireplace, a finished bonus room, laundry hookups, storage space, and a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. *Buyer should verify school assignments as they are subject to change. The real estate is offered at public auction in its present, "as is where is condition and is accepted by the buyer without any expressed or implied warranties or representations from the seller or sellers agents. It is incumbent upon buyer to exercise buyers own due diligence, investigation, and evaluation of suitability of use for the real estate prior to bidding. It is buyers responsibility to have any and all desired inspections completed prior to bidding including, but not limited to, the following: roof; structure; termite; environmental; survey; encroachments; groundwater; flood designation; presence of lead-based paint or lead based paint hazards; presence of radon; presence of asbestos; presence of mold; electrical; appliances; heating; air conditioning; mechanical; plumbing (including water well, septic, or lagoon compliance); sex offender registry information; flight patterns, or any other desired inspection. Any information provided or to be provided by seller or sellers agents was obtained from a variety of sources and neither seller nor sellers agents have made any independent investigation or verification of such information and make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Auction announcements take precedence over anything previously stated or printed. Total purchase price will include a 10% buyers premium ($1,500.00 minimum) added to the final bid. Property available to preview by appointment. Earnest money is due from the high bidder at the auction in the form of cash, check, or immediately available, certified funds in the amount $7,500.

