Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

190 Carlisle Rd

wichitahometeam.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis picturesque fully furnished 650 square foot home sits on 5.5 acres just 600 feet from Toronto Lake, that can be used as a fulltime home or secret weekend getaway for family and friends. The entire property is secluded with no view of neighboring houses. The lake home has a successful history renting on AirBnB for $150 per night with a 5 bed capacity. The property has a nice balance of woodland and open spaces with four acres of fescue grass for beauty and to attract deer, (excellent for bow hunting) turkey and an abundance of songbirds. It is connected to a well maintained county gravel road and has county supplied water. The house was featured in The New Pioneer magazine in 2008 and on HGTV in 2011 and was instrumental in launching the small house movement. It has a 12x12 master bedroom and two sleeping lofts for grandchildren and a separate 10x16 building with sleeping loft, perfect to use as a man cave or for guests. The main home has hand plastered walls and an old fashioned wood plank floor in the living room. It has two storage buildings and a metal 30x40 two door garage/shop with concrete floor for up to 6 boats and cars. The front of the rural property has a 400 long x 6 tall metal privacy fence. Just 90 minutes from Wichita, this wonderful lake property can be used as a fulltime home or a secret weekend getaway.

www.wichitahometeam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lofts#Small House Movement#Deer#New Pioneer#Hgtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

9 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,795,000

An elegant tree lined street provides the backdrop for this amazing St. Leonard’s Tract beach block estate situated on a huge 50' x 125' lot. With four floors of living space, nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, 1000 sq. ft. of professional office space AND room for a FABULOUS POOL, the possibilities are endless! Beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, and high ceilings accent the home. The open layout features a sun-filled living room, complete w/ built-ins & a marble fireplace, a huge formal dining room, home office, and spacious eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and an adjacent sunny breakfast room with doors out to the back deck. The 2nd floor includes two sizable bedrooms that share a private deck with ocean views! There is also a principal bedroom complete with a stunning bathroom, walk-in closet, and private deck. The 3rd floor features three additional bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. An added bonus is the fully finished lower level, which is currently being used as a doctors office. It includes 4 rooms, a massive living area, full bathroom, laundry room, & ample storage space. There are also two outdoor entrances. Lastly, exterior highlights include a large fenced yard with room for a pool, outdoor shower, detached 1.5 car garage with a bedroom above, and a driveway that parks up to 4 cars! This fabulous home is steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and Ventnor pier, making for the perfect summer getaway or year round home.
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $524,900

Recently renovated 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home including a new roof, 2 new HVAC units, fresh paint throughout interior and refinished hardwood floors including in kitchen! New ceramic tile flooring in mudroom off of 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with double walk-in closets with built-ins. Bonus room upstairs, front and rear staircases with hardwood steps. Only home locate on cul-de-sac in Lazar Place Subdivision with in-ground pool and brick fencing. To help visualize this home’s floor plan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

3800 W 15th St N

Welcome home! To your stylish and functional mid-century abode. You will love the character and charm of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch such as the beautiful original brass knobs, the hardwood flooring and the gorgeous original entryway tile. The sellers have recently laid new vinyl flooring in living, kitchen and dining room areas and have painted most walls! You will enjoy the two living areas, main floor laundry, spacious bedrooms including lovely primary bedroom with walk-in closet and the sizable rec room in the basement, perfect for a play room or game room! The exterior of the home has just as much to offer. The home is built like Fort Knox with full brick and vinyl fascia and siding! It is on a large corner lot, ideal for garden space and outdoor entertainment. There is large deck and patio as well as a covered patio to spend time with family and friends. This home has so much to offer and it is waiting for you to make it your own! Call today to make your appointment! It won't last long.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

00 Marquis Rd

Five acres of densely vegetated land on Marquis Rd with over 600 ft. of road frontage. Located 0.5 miles south of the intersection with Monrovia Rd (Rt. 612). Well suited for clearing and building. Want more land? Add another 19.5 acres by purchasing the lots immediately behind this one, and more fully described in MLS #619313.,Estate of Robert Lee Quarles.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

2238 Cleven Park Rd

This beautiful Camano Island home is situated in Camano shores with a view of Elger Bay. Enjoy the Luxurious master bath with heated floors. walk along your Tidal land rights and have a campout on the beach! New laminate floors throughout, New tree deck with railing. Let your imagination run wild with your blank canvas backyard. 3 car garage and partially fenced.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

200 Horton Rd

Lots of potential with this cape cod on 3 acres. Loads of privacy. Nice covered front porch and screened back porch. Good floor plan. Large one care garage with lots of shelving for storage. Home offers tons of storage with multliple attic areas. Home needs substructure repairs and many updates. Cash, rehab or hard money loans only. Unheated sq footage on main level is a office / computer room off back of garage. Many possible uses.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

512 W Prosser Rd

Beautiful one of a kind home on large lot. Updated electrical with newer furnace and A/C, & remodeled bath. New 26x36 concrete pad in backyard, 2 ~ 8 x 10 Storage sheds, Large 16 x 31 Quonset ~ Great for storage or a vehicle. Lots of greenery, great for sitting outside and taking it all in. Don't miss out on this one!
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

136 Farmington Rd

Welcome to 136 Farmington Road. This home currently has views of Moss Lake. You will find a spacious foyer, living/office, dining, family room, kitchen and laundry on the main level. The family room is located on the back of the home with lots of windows and is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Volume and trey ceilings adorn some of the rooms and the windows allow natural lighting throughout the home. There is a spacious primary suite on the upper level. There is attic storage through the primary bedroom closet. Established culinary herb gardens and professionally landscaped yard. 1.3 miles to Woodbridge Golf Club and 35 minutes to Charlotte Douglas Airport per seller.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

917 West Church Rd.

Build your dream house and customize the design to suit your lifestyle and tastes+GGfrom the layout, cabinets and flooring to the sinks, lighting, paint colors and exterior sidings! Four lots available ready to build, Price starting at $650,000. Lot 1 & Lot 2- 2367 sf + 988 unfinished basement for $780,000. Lot 3 -2155 sf + 902 unfinished basement for $700,000. And Lot 4 -1674sf + 650 unfinished basement for $650,000.
Somers Point, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $599,000

The one you have been waiting for ...One of the most sought after locations in Somers Point.Just mins to Ocean City beaches. This 3800 sq ft 1 of a kind masterpiece has stunning panoramic views of the Great Bay CC golf course. As you enter through the custom glass front doors you are welcomed by an amazing 400sq ft living room w/ custom mahogany firepl & built in show case.Cathedral ceiling & bay windows drench this room in natural sunlight. For the chef, we have a kitchen complete w/sub zero refrig,Thermador oven,center island and a plethora of cabinets & counter space.Lg Formal dining rm perfect for entertaining w/sliding glass doors that lead to the massive deck. You will cherish the amazing 540sq ft Great rm w/ windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard & golf course w/ pavers that lead to a water fountain & pond. Amenities include a magnificent built in wet bar,firepl, dining area & powder rm. On this floor you will find a commercial kitchen for private use.Ascend to the Massive 350sq ft owner's suite, surrounded by windows w/ a breathtaking panoramic view of the golf course which features a fireplace, private balcony, whirlpool tub,shower, custom porcelain double sinks, & 2 walk in closets & home office. On the upper level you will find an additional private suite w/windows overlooking the golf course,balcony, half bath & walk in closet.There are 2 more bedrooms & a full bath.You will love this home & memories you will make.Your summer at the shore awaits.
Yadkinville, NCWinston-Salem Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Yadkinville - $725,000

Step into your own little piece of paradise. Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on 20 +/- acres. Gorgeous views of nature from the sunroom, perfect for winding down in the evening or enjoying your coffee in the morning. This home boasts spacious bedrooms, endless kitchen counter space, and natural light throughout. Included on the property is a large recreation building with office space, a kitchen, and a large bar that is truly a work of art. The recreation building is approximately 1800 square feet. With the home, you get the best of country living without being too far away from the city. Conveniently located under 5 minutes from 421. Schedule your showing today to really appreciate what this home has to offer! Listing data (square footage, amenities, beds/baths, etc.) does not fully represent everything being offered. Moreover, additional homes, land, and buildings that adjoin this property are available. Please see MLS#1036490 - 3429 Old US Hwy 421. *SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS*
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

982 N Country Acres

Welcome to your West side move-in ready home! This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home features a 1 car garage, finished basement and backyard patio for an abundance of home gatherings and entertainment. Did we mention the finished basement has a working fireplace and wet bar? just in case you wanted to move the entertainment from the back patio indoors. Quick access to both North and South bound I-235 as well as New Market Square stores, Northwest High School, restaurants and entertainment.
Stark County, OHFarm and Dairy

Brick Bungalow, antiques, furnishings, and misc.

Plain Twp. – Plain Local Schools – Meyers Lake Area – Stark Co., OH. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 4320 LAKE HEIGHTS RD. NW, CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: Take Whipple Ave. north of 12th St. to Lake Heights Rd. then east to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
Real Estatenantucketrealestate.com

8 New Street

A Sea Captain\’s property that originated in 1835 oozes with charm, natural light and a ” freshly painted palette” as well as retaining its history. This two bath, three bedroom home retains a nod to its past yet lives well for today. Historic elements such as wide plank flooring and fireplaces are highlighted with a fresh look and feel.New bedroom sets, rugs, refurbished floors and fresh paint give the property an eye popping appeal. In addition the office space has been turned into a third bedroom/office. The deck came alive with new patio furniture, oversized hammock and a much needed outdoor shower. Four heating and cooling mini splits throughout the property. Relax at the end of the day while enjoying the privacy of the beautiful gardens or a late day grill. Off street parking and a short walk to town, shopping and the ferry service. Excellent investment property and easy to show at a moment\’s notice.8 New Street is ready to be enjoyed! Excellent rental history for the summer of 2021.
Gordonsville, VADaily Progress

4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $529,000

Beautifully maintained home w/many upgrades offers elegance, design & high standard of craftmanship. Fiberoptic & Xfinity avail. Relax & entertain in light filled open living with 4 bed/2.5 baths, gorgeous hardwoods, 9' ceilings w/ vaulted breakfast nook & tray ceiling in dining room. Built-in surround sound in living rm, dining & deck. Large kitchen has granite countertops, blown glass lighting, wall oven, cherry cabinets & new backsplash. Owners completely remodeled master bathroom w/ Italian porcelain tile floor, glass shower, soaking tub, custom shelving, modern vanity & toilet. Solid wood cabinets in walk-in MB closet. New gas furnace 2021, new dual-zone heat pumps 2021 w/Wi-Fi enabled thermostat, new dishwasher, new garbage disposal & new decking on back. Fantastic space & possible 5th bedroom/office in partially finished, conditioned 521 sq ft walk-up attic. Terrace level unfinished but conditioned, 1200 sq ft, roughed-in 3rd bath w/installed shower/tub & everything needed to finish bathroom. Professionally installed underground drainage system around entire home, upgraded built in sprinkler system & beautifully landscaped, aggregate drive. Check out the rock climbing wall in walk-up attic & Spring Creek community!!
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $559,900

No HOA! Wide open space with a spectacular view. Level 2.5 acres with a Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Split floor plan. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceiling and easy care flooring. Desirable, quality built sunroom with backyard access . Raised garden beds and a small fountain. Low maintenance landscape with attractive gravel within the privacy fenced backyard. Roof is only 1yr old and comes with a transferable warranty. The property perimeter is fenced as well. Horse set up with a corral, feed/tack storage and storage shed. Amazing mountain views. Spectacular sunsets. Room to build a dream workshop or barn. Potential for a home based business.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

00 Summit Ridge Rd

5.04 acres with long range mountain views. This property is perfect for your vacation or weekend getaways or for those that want to live nestled in the beautiful mountains of Wilkes. There is a 1989 Terry camper with 10x24 deck on the property. There is a 12x24 storage building with a 5x12 deck. The storage building has base board heat and electrical wiring. Power is with BLue RIdge Electric.
Ruston, LAthegramblinite.com

1701 Goodwin Rd.

Next to Lowes and Move-In Ready - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is spacious with washer & dryer hookups in each unit. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy