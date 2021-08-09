190 Carlisle Rd

This picturesque fully furnished 650 square foot home sits on 5.5 acres just 600 feet from Toronto Lake, that can be used as a fulltime home or secret weekend getaway for family and friends. The entire property is secluded with no view of neighboring houses. The lake home has a successful history renting on AirBnB for $150 per night with a 5 bed capacity. The property has a nice balance of woodland and open spaces with four acres of fescue grass for beauty and to attract deer, (excellent for bow hunting) turkey and an abundance of songbirds. It is connected to a well maintained county gravel road and has county supplied water. The house was featured in The New Pioneer magazine in 2008 and on HGTV in 2011 and was instrumental in launching the small house movement. It has a 12x12 master bedroom and two sleeping lofts for grandchildren and a separate 10x16 building with sleeping loft, perfect to use as a man cave or for guests. The main home has hand plastered walls and an old fashioned wood plank floor in the living room. It has two storage buildings and a metal 30x40 two door garage/shop with concrete floor for up to 6 boats and cars. The front of the rural property has a 400 long x 6 tall metal privacy fence. Just 90 minutes from Wichita, this wonderful lake property can be used as a fulltime home or a secret weekend getaway.