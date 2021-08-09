Autobell® Car Wash Awards 2021 Academic Scholarships to Team Members in NC, SC, VA, GA, MD
August 3, 2021 – For the 2021-22 academic year, Autobell Car Wash presented 98 of its team members in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $150,000. Since its inception in 2000, the Autobell Car Wash Scholarship Program has awarded over 1,800 qualifying applicants more than $1.85 million in scholarship funding.crbjbizwire.com
