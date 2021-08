CHICOPEE – The School Committee will begin the process to fill the Ward 3 seat after a long-time committee member retired with five months left on her term. The committee voted 8-2 on Wednesday to move forward to fill the seat vacated by Marjorie Wojcik, who submitted her retirement papers this month. Wojcik had served as the Ward 3 representative for 36 years and was the board chairwoman and vice chairwoman for much of her time.