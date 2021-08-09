123 N Brendonwood Ct

Welcome to this beautifully landscaped, well maintained, one owner custom home. Perfect for any family, nestled on a cul de sac in award winning Hallsville ISD. The Longview location will be very convenient to new elementary that is currently under construction. STEP INSIDE this fabulous 3/2/2! This home welcomes you with high ceilings and tons of natural light! The open floor plan of the galley kitchen & ample living area with gas log fireplace is nothing less than all inclusive!! Not to mention the formal dining room which could also be used as an office. This home is waiting for its new owner!! Master Suite is loaded with amenities such as tray ceiling, private bath which offers separate sinks with stand up shower, jacuzzi tub and private toilet room. Walk in closet with built ins loaded with tons of storage. Step outside to the covered patio, great for grilling in the privacy of your back yard oasis with heated gunite pool/hot tub. Beautifully landscaped front yard with automatic sprinkler system. Recent updates include: new roof 2019, 50 gal water heater, 4 ton ac/heat, interior & exterior paint, privacy fence, vinyl plank floor in formal dining room, carpet in bedrooms, updated pool equipment in 2016, Home has complete set of professional Christmas lights that will be left by owner. To much to list!! Schedule your appointment today for your own private tour and lets get the process started to make this your place to call home!!