123 N Brendonwood Ct

wichitahometeam.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will love coming home to this warm and inviting two story situated on almost a half acre complete with lush landscaping, circle drive, two car oversized garage, foyer that welcomes each guest, lovely living room with hardwood flooring, large windows, French doors to the patio, and fireplace with brick surround, formal dining area with built-in buffet and chandelier, informal dining area with French doors to the backyard to make your summer barbecues a breeze, and gorgeous granite kitchen with granite and tile backsplash, built-in desk, pantry area, and all the appliances remain. Convenient main floor laundry room with tile flooring, extra cabinet space, and Kenmore washer and dryer. This main floor bedroom will make a perfect space for your guests or home office...imagine all the possibilities. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in this fantastic main floor family room with hardwood flooring, fireplace with brick surround, two built-in bookcases, and crown molding. Spend peaceful nights in this marvelous master suite complete with plush carpeting, chair rail molding, walk-in closet, large window, and private bathroom with tile shower, built-in cabinets, and vanity area. This second level features a full bathroom and four additional bedrooms. Enjoy just hanging out in this finished basement complete with large rec room with wainscoting, recessed lighting, carpeting, chair rail molding, full bathroom, and ample storage space! Sit back and relax out in this amazing covered patio while looking out to the serene backyard complete with inground pool with diving board, spectacular landscaping, extra sitting areas, and sport court. Welcome Home!

