1047 N Lakewind St

wichitahometeam.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVacation 365 days a year in this wonderful Condo ~~ Lake view from three levels -- includes Paddle Boat for visiting and exploring small "Gilligan's Island." ~~ Picnic Table stays ~~ Well kept 2 BR, 2 Bath with 3rd BR possible in lower level Family Room ~~ HOA dues take care of any upkeep including all Exterior Maintenance, Exterior Insurance, Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal ~~ Wonderful location, close to downtown and easy access to I-235. Enjoy the easy life with this home.

www.wichitahometeam.com

Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

2846-2848 N. Holton St.

Riverwest 1-Bedroom + Den. Pet/Dog Friendly! - - 2 Beds. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) For more information, please text Dylan at 414-241-8931!. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last...
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

3800 W 15th St N

Welcome home! To your stylish and functional mid-century abode. You will love the character and charm of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch such as the beautiful original brass knobs, the hardwood flooring and the gorgeous original entryway tile. The sellers have recently laid new vinyl flooring in living, kitchen and dining room areas and have painted most walls! You will enjoy the two living areas, main floor laundry, spacious bedrooms including lovely primary bedroom with walk-in closet and the sizable rec room in the basement, perfect for a play room or game room! The exterior of the home has just as much to offer. The home is built like Fort Knox with full brick and vinyl fascia and siding! It is on a large corner lot, ideal for garden space and outdoor entertainment. There is large deck and patio as well as a covered patio to spend time with family and friends. This home has so much to offer and it is waiting for you to make it your own! Call today to make your appointment! It won't last long.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

138 N 66th St

Once in a lifetime chance to own this enchanting Fairacres estate! Built in 1931 with old-world craftsmanship, beautiful natural light, and tons of charm, this secluded 4-bed/4-bath 2-story home sit on almost an acre of wooded land overlooking a small park. Enjoy the beautiful living room with fireplace and oversized windows. Lounge in the beautiful sunroom surrounded by nature and sun-dappled trees. Superbly updated kitchen with cozy fireplace/hearth, huge formal dining room, and a completely remodeled family room round out a very large main floor with over 2,200 square feet. Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms including a truly spectacular primary suite with cathedral ceiling and unique lofted space. Basement includes a large open rec space and a new cedar wood sauna. Home has been remodeled down to the studs throughout most of the 1st and 2nd floors, original floors were refinished, and 3 new HVAC systems installed. Own a timeless part of the historic Fairacres neighborhood!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2504 N Rosemont St

Dont miss this beautiful Nies built home in Hawthorne with gorgeous landscaping all around. There is 4,353 square feet of space in this one-story ranch that features 11 ceilings on the main level and a full view out basement. The open floor plan on the main level provides a wonderful space for a family lifestyle with great space for entertaining. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with large center island/eating bar, abundance of cabinetry with upgrades, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, electric induction cooktop (gas line is available in the future), large walk-in pantry, and open formal dining space. A huge refrigerator that you won't need to run downstairs anymore for 2nd refrigerator. The home has a split bedroom plan and main floor laundry room. The master bedroom suite features a double vanity with separate shower and tub and walk in closet. The view out basement can accommodate a large family room with space for a pool table in addition to the area with the HD projector and 110 screen. There are more entertaining opportunities in the basement with a large wet bar with a full-sized refrigerator. The basement includes a full bath, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bonus room (office or extra storage room) which can be considered a tornado shelter because of three side of concrete wall. The basement has an extra large storage/utilities room. Spacious 3 car garage features with full cabinet organization system and epoxy garage floor for easy maintenance and durability. The new impact 50 years resistive roof can provide a great savings on your homeowners insurance. Irrigation well, sprinkler system, Andover School District with Sedgwick County taxes, this one has it all!! Do not miss out! Schedule a private see the wonderful possibilities this home has to offer.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

6213 E 12th St N

Welcome to your new home in Woodlawn Village. This classic mid-century home has been completely updated and redesigned with a uniquely contemporary flare throughout this beautiful single story home. Enjoy evenings on your front porch underneath the towering mature trees, overlooking the nicely landscaped yard. Retire to your master bathroom that includes a private on suite bathroom, and large closet with a new closet shelving system. Enjoy your brand new chef's kitchen as you entertain within a larger open "great room" that includes an extended peninsula island and family room with a wood burning fireplace, and breakfast eating area that opens up to a backyard. This home is perfect for large gatherings from the formal dining room area and large living room allowing you to spread out, to enjoying the large fully fenced back yard with a great deck which is perfect for barbecue's with family and friends. Need more storage? This back yard also includes a large lockable shed. This lovely home includes new LED lighting, appliances, cabinets, new interior and exterior doors, hardware, fixtures, new tile flooring in the bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms, and new wood floors flowing throughout the common areas of this home. There is also a separate remodeled laundry and mud room area connected to a 2 car garage, and half bath. This lovely home includes new LED lighting, appliances, cabinets, new interior and exterior doors, hardware, fixtures, new tile flooring in the bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms, and new wood floors flowing throughout the common areas of this home. There is also a separate remodeled laundry and mud room area connected to a 2 car garage, and half bath. The home is move in and awaiting your touches to make this home wonderfully yours. Book your appointment today!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

12020 N 39th St W

What a great opportunity to build on 10 acres! The homesite is located less than 1 mile off pavement, 5 minutes to Sedgwick and 15 minutes to Valley Center. Seller used to have a single wide home on the property so electricity, lagoon and access to well water are already there. The 40x64 outbuilding has a "man cave" sectioned out with a wood burning stove and rough in bathroom. The property also includes other structures like 40x18 carport, 12x16 shed and a shed 10x14. Property begins at the white archway as you approach which will not transfer with the sale.
Real Estateoucampus.org

4326 N 21st St #1

2 bedroom 1 bath condo with backyard in Biltmore - Nicely updated 2 bed condo in quiet tri-plex. Just off 22nd Street & Campbell in walking to Biltmore and new restaurants & microbrews on Indian School. Plenty of parking and green grass in front common area. Tile throughout entire condo. Dual pane windows and 2" blinds throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space and ceiling fans. Large, private back yard. Private laundry room for unit in backyard closet. Storage closet in rear of unit next to laundry as well.
Sheboygan, WIpleasantviewrealty.com

1642 N 11th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081, USA

Great investment opportunity in this upper/lower two-family home! This property offers a huge lot with plenty of off-street parking and large yard for an owner or a tenant to enjoy. The lower unit has two bedrooms, a nice sized living room and a dining room that’s open to the kitchen. The upper unit has two bedrooms, a small bonus room that would work great as a home office or toy room, and an open living/dining/kitchen space. There’s also a nice airing porch off the living room and convenient in-unit laundry in the upper unit. Bring your ideas to spruce it up! This property will not quality for certain loan types such as FHA.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

911 N Garfield St

5 bedroom/ 3 bath home in great area!! Home needs some tlc, but is an investors steal at 169! Home is to be sold AS IS WHERE IS, so please make your offer accordingly!!. This information is not verified for authenticity or accuracy, is not guaranteed and may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. ©2021 South Central Kansas Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. IDX information provided is for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Data last updated: 2021-08-08T16:00:42.453.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

1239 N 138 St

Opportunities like these don't come often.. don't miss this incredible home in desirable Linden Estates. From the stately curb appeal and beautiful landscape, this story and a half walkout offers you everything you have been looking for, including privacy and a pool! From the moment you enter you will note the top of the line finishes, the doors, the high ceilings, the light fixtures, the flooring and more. Home is set up for entertaining as well as everyday family living. Main floor features include large open kitchen with walk in pantry, top of the line appliances and beautiful counters and cabinets, open hearth room, screened in porch, office, and dining room. The large main floor master offers a spa like bath and extra large closet. The windows throughout showcase the private backyard and pool. Don't miss the hidden room upstairs and the large bedrooms and the LL features an open floorplan, wet bar, plenty of storage and a bedroom.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 N Decker Avenue

Rarely available 4 finished level Decker Walk Eco-Friendly Home in Patterson Park!!! Built in 2007, this home comes with true 3 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms with 3rd floor front terrace. Gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinet spaces and kitchen island. Bamboo floors throughout with exposed brick on each level. Second floor laundry room. Top level skylight. Remote control gated alley with parking pad. It also comes with solar panels and a tankless hot water heater. Move right in because there is nothing else you need to do with this house.
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5995 N 78th St

Remodeled One Bedroom Luxury Condo in Scottsdale - Reside in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale at the Bella Vita Condos. Living in a desirable location comes with its perks of desirable amenities. Starting with a gated entrance, storage space available right off your patio/ balcony, pool, BBQ grills, covered parking, laminate wood floors, front loader washer and dryers and much more.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Mid Century Modern | St. Catharines

Welcome to 21 Henrietta Street St. Catharines. Mid Century modern homes are defined by their use of clean lines, simple geometric shapes, large windows and open spaces. This splendidly maintained home, built in 1957 is one of the finest examples you will find of this type of architecture. Located in a family friendly neighbourhood, nestled beside Walkinshaw Park, and only a stone's throw away from Ridley College. Approaching the home you will immediately be impressed by the simple yet stylish front entry way, beautiful gardens and large interlock driveway. The front foyer opens up into a large living room accented by plenty of large windows for natural light.
Real Estateoucampus.org

18122 N Sterling Dr

Awesome Fully Furnished Vacation Rental on the Golf Course! - This 3 Bedroom home is Fully Furnished and the most popular model in Sun City Grand. Stunning location near the Green with a long fairway and mountain views, fire place, and pristine interior. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted 55 + Retirement Community.The Kitchen has a gas range, built in microwave, large Refrigerator, Solid surface counter tops and a eat in kitchen area.The Master Bathroom is light and bright has a walk in shower and a large closet. The home has everything you need to relax and enjoy your vacation. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

3920 N. 6th Street

SPACIOUS Studio Unit! - Large studio apartment unit with separate bedroom area - almost like a 1 bedroom unit. Rare quality features - tile in the bathroom, new vinyl in the kitchen, newer appliances. Free off street parking for 1 car in adjacent parking lot. Coin laundry in the basement.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1430-1432 N Azena

Under construction, bed, 2 bath, 2 car. Neutral decor, white cabinetry, granite counters in kitchen and bath. Luxury vinyl floor planks. Sod and sprinkler system included. Buyers to verify schools. Taxes have not been fully assessed. HOA is not established, but will be created. Listing courtesy of Kit Corby of...
Milwaukee, WIpleasantviewrealty.com

8715 N 72nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53223, USA

Come take a look at this very comfortable condo in a great location. With 3 bedrooms upstairs and a full finished basement there’s plenty of room for everyone. Living room is nicely sized and is washed with plenty of sun. This condo is a great size for someone just starting out or looking to downsize. This home is ready to be moved in immediately. The condo also has very nice amenities with a clubhouse and pool. Set up a showing before it’s gone.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

1114 N 34th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Incredibly maintained and nestled along a quiet stretch of the neighborhood, this storybook home offers hardwood floors, tall ceilings, an updated kitchen, and outdoor space that rivals anything you could hope to find! The backyard is absolutely massive and features a new fence, a large deck, a shed, a compost bin, and a plush garden with various types of tomatoes and peppers. Around the side and in front of the home you’ll enjoy blueberry bushes, grape vines, a tea garden with chamomile and lavender, and another section offering watermelon, eggplant, Swiss chard, lettuce, and more! Inside you’ll find an oversized Great room with an abundance of natural light and hardwood floors opening nicely to the sleek kitchen with white cabinets w/ soft-close features, SS appliances, and tile floors. A downstairs Primary suite currently serves as a family room with a full bathroom and two doors for easy access. Upstairs you’ll find three additional sun-filled bedrooms with ample closet space. There’s plenty of storage in the large attic and the unfinished basement! This lovingly cared-for home combines a quiet street and impressive outdoor space to make it the perfect place to call home!
Ohio Statewichitahometeam.com

1208 N Ohio

This house is referred to as the Castle House because it has a delightful turret at the front door. This charming home has had a lot of updates recently and is move in ready. So much bigger than what it looks like from the outside, you won't believe the space you will get in this home. The circle drive is a definite plus but there is parking along the side of the house. Upon entering you will notice the beautiful newly refinished hardwood floors and the old world charm fireplace. The kitchen has lots of room and all the appliances remain with the home. The powder room has been totally redone. Plenty of bedrooms and a family room in the back of the home that leads out to the wraparound covered deck. But there is more!! for the family that needs more space or the person that wants to generate a little extra income, there is an unfinished basement with a cute fireplace, and enough room that could be turned into more living space or an apartment, there is a little kitchenet already down there and just up the stairs is outside access. Adding a bathroom and some walls and it would be ready. The seller just had a new roof installed, some new windows, new carpet and the hardwood floors refinished. Come and see this one of a kind home.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

982 N Country Acres

Welcome to your West side move-in ready home! This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home features a 1 car garage, finished basement and backyard patio for an abundance of home gatherings and entertainment. Did we mention the finished basement has a working fireplace and wet bar? just in case you wanted to move the entertainment from the back patio indoors. Quick access to both North and South bound I-235 as well as New Market Square stores, Northwest High School, restaurants and entertainment.

