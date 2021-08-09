1047 N Lakewind St

This house is referred to as the Castle House because it has a delightful turret at the front door. This charming home has had a lot of updates recently and is move in ready. So much bigger than what it looks like from the outside, you won't believe the space you will get in this home. The circle drive is a definite plus but there is parking along the side of the house. Upon entering you will notice the beautiful newly refinished hardwood floors and the old world charm fireplace. The kitchen has lots of room and all the appliances remain with the home. The powder room has been totally redone. Plenty of bedrooms and a family room in the back of the home that leads out to the wraparound covered deck. But there is more!! for the family that needs more space or the person that wants to generate a little extra income, there is an unfinished basement with a cute fireplace, and enough room that could be turned into more living space or an apartment, there is a little kitchenet already down there and just up the stairs is outside access. Adding a bathroom and some walls and it would be ready. The seller just had a new roof installed, some new windows, new carpet and the hardwood floors refinished. Come and see this one of a kind home.