Real Estate

555 S Sylvan Lane

wichitahometeam.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELCOME HOME! Updated metal siding, 4 bedroom and 2 bath home that sits in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. Kitchen has been remodeled and comes with appliances (stove, dishwasher). The original hardwood floor have been refinished throughout the entire home. Roof is aprox 8 yrs of age, The original garage has been converted into 4th bedroom with the 2nd 1/2 bath and utility room. Storage is not a problem -- there is aprox. 400 + sq ft above the car port - has a pull down stair system. Home is convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, and Kellogg. Schedule your private showing today!

www.wichitahometeam.com

Real Estate

982 N Country Acres

Welcome to your West side move-in ready home! This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home features a 1 car garage, finished basement and backyard patio for an abundance of home gatherings and entertainment. Did we mention the finished basement has a working fireplace and wet bar? just in case you wanted to move the entertainment from the back patio indoors. Quick access to both North and South bound I-235 as well as New Market Square stores, Northwest High School, restaurants and entertainment.
Home & Garden

17 Appleseed Lane

You will LOVE everything about this spectacular fully-fenced brick end unit, 3 bedroom, 3 full and a half bath townhome with two assigned parking spaces! Upon entering the foyer, you will find a powder room with a fancy glass bowl sink, as well as a convenient built-in alcove for shoes. You will impressed by the the open floor plan and spacious living room with its rich wood floors and charming bay window. A step-up to the dining room is dressed up with stately columns and boasts an overhang from the kitchen with room for barstool seating and is open to the most gorgeous, classy kitchen you've ever seen! The kitchen has stunning rich wood cabinetry, some with glass-front doors, a desk area, granite counters, pendant lighting over the island with room for seating and is home to the cooktop. Top of the line stainless appliances include cooktop, stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice and water on the door. To top it off, this gorgeous masterpiece of a kitchen is illuminated by two sets of double windows and plenty of recessed lighting. On to the upper level . . . the primary bedroom with its pretty wood floors is spacious, has tons of windows and unique full-wall wardrobe cabinetry, along with a mount for a tv and built-in surround speakers. The primary bathroom has everything you could ever want - two floor-to ceiling cabinets, double sink, and a striking shower with designer tiles on the floor and walls, in addition to glass shower doors. The second en-suite bedroom is large and also features full-wall wardrobe cabinetry and has speakers and is wired for hanging a tv on the wall. This bedroom enjoys its own bathroom with glass countertops and a tub/shower combination. The lower level is amazing with an abundance of recessed lighting, speakers, a fireplace with wood surround/mantle, a bedroom, full bath, large rec room and walk-out to the fenced rear yard. For what it's worth, the lower level is being used as a daycare and is County-approved! This gem was completely renovated in 2007 with new siding, new kitchen, all flooring, windows, roof, all electrical wiring, outlets, electrical panel, 70 recessed lights throughout, plumbing, water heater, HVAC, expanded lower level powder room to a full bath, and addition of wall closets in bedrooms. If you're looking to work from home, there is network cabling throughout the house! I-270 is just minutes away and there is lots of shopping/restaurants at Crown, Rio & Muddy Branch Square! So say yes to the address!!! (Solar roof panels contract with Tesla until September 2035 at $170.69/month - townhouse is all electric).
Mcpherson, KS

419 S Ash St McPherson

Price: $173,500 | Bedrooms: 4 | Baths: 2 | 1,779 sq ft. Don’t judge by a drive-by, you’ll regret it. What you can’t see from the outside is wonderful craftsmanship with expansive arched doorways, open spindle staircase, original oak hardwood floors, stunning basket-weave tiled bathroom floor, and many more details you would expect to find in a 1930’s Dutch Colonial home. In addition to the 3 nice sized bedrooms upstairs, there is a flex room on the main floor with double closets ready to adapt to your needs (family room, rec room, or owner’s suite… full bath just next door). Super storage at every turn from the quaint open display shelves, corner dining room hutch, deep laundry room cabinetry, to a fantastic finishable basement. Buyer can choose the color of the new roof and guttering, but you will need to move quickly, call/text Kristi Fowler, Broker 620.242.8011 Horizon Real Estate Services.
Real Estate

435 N Armour St

This sunny home in the Rockwood neighborhood has been meticulously cared for. Step into the spacious foyer and you will know that you are home. The formal living room featuring lovely windows with plantation shutters, crown molding and lush carpet is a peaceful retreat. A formal dining room is large enough to entertain a group or perfect for a home office. The hearth room features fireplace with brick surround and built-in bookshelves, wood floors, a beautiful view of the back yard, plenty of sunshine, and new French doors that give access to the patio and landscaped backyard. The fully applianced kitchen and attached dining space let you visit with guests or help the kids with homework while preparing meals. The large primary suite features twin closets and an en suite. Two additional bedrooms are ample in size and boast double closets for lots of storage space. Downstairs, find a family room that is big enough for the whole family! You can easily arrange a tv area on one end and a bar or game table on the other. There is a bonus room for crafts or a playroom and a storage room big enough to keep the home organizer happy. This charming ranch in an ideal location will sell fast!
Auburn, AL

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $633,450

The Livingston Plan by Michael Allen Homes. This tried and true plan provides 3 bedrooms on the main floor with living space. Always using spectacular, designer finishes, this new construction in this new neighborhood will not last. Pre-engineered hardwood floors, quartz or high end granite, custom cabinets by Van Nostrand, gorgeous lighting, zero entry tiled shower with frameless glass. Efficient basics include spray foam insulation in the attic, tankless hot water heaters, and dual zoned Trane HVAC systems. Zoyzia grass and irrigation included. Michael Allen Homes provides an upscale home that sells itself.
Chesterfield, VA

11124 Crump Landing Trl, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Immaculate, Model-Like Home in Coveted Community, Willow Creek! This stunning property shines like brand new, featuring 4 BR, 2.5 BA, 3,169 sq ft, premier finishes & finished third floor walk-up. Be welcomed by a gorgeous brick front stoop, inviting inside a bright and airy 2-story foyer. Wide arched doorways are a lovely touch adding a regal feel throughout. Waterproof vinyl floors have been upgraded on all 3 levels. Phenomenal kitchen flaunts marble countertops, double wall oven, Farmhouse sink, upgraded gas range, stylish gold hardware and dual pantries.Outdoor space offers private lot backing up to wooded area & programmable irrigation system. Darling morning room/breakfast area sweeps to expansive family room w/luxury chandelier. Retreat to stellar primary suite offering spacious sitting room and huge walk-in closet w/upgraded organizer pullout drawers. Private en suite provides pure luxury w/dual vanity, gorgeous tiling, elegant free-standing tub & walk-in shower with glass enclosure & dual shower heads. Additional 2 BR's, shared hall BA & loft area wrap up second level. Third floor hosts perfect flex room with walk-in storage as well as 4th bedroom with upgraded flooring.
Chesterfield, VA

2310 Corner Rock Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Welcome to this lovely family home, conveniently situated on the sought after Robious Corridor. Boasting 4 spacious bedrooms & tons of surprising bonus space, this home has room for all your WFH, rec & hobby needs! A welcoming FOYER invites you in to beautiful FORMAL ROOMS, complete w/crown molding & wainscoting. The EAT-IN KITCHEN feat. gleaming hardwds, white cabinets & granite - a classic combination. Adjacent is the cozy FR, w/more hardwds, brick gas fireplace, ceiling beams & wainscoting. The convenient LNDRY/UTILITY area is loaded w/storage & features an add'l FULL BATH. Hardwds continue into the PRIMARY SUITE, w/large WIC & ENSUITE. BONUS SPACE #1 is an adjoining FLEX ROOM, perfect for office/studio. 3 more BEDROOMS & a large FULL HALL BATH complete the setup. Head back downstairs to enjoy BONUS SPACE #2, a fully encl. MULTI-SEASON PORCH. In addition to the attached 1 car garage w/work area, you'll find a detached 2 CAR GARAGE & BONUS SPACE #3 - A CONDITIONED LOFT FLEX SPACE with OVER 500+ SQ FT not included in total sq footage above. All of this on a .5 acre lot w/2 storage sheds, a deck & greenspace. NEW HVAC 2019, H2O HEATER, MICROWAVE & DISHWASHER, FIDGE 2020, W/D 2014.
Real Estate

3815 Baltimore Ridge Court

Beautiful new construction home with 3 Bedroom. - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. BRAND NEW single family house! This beautiful home is loaded with desirable upgrades! The chef-ready kitchen boasts granite countertops, Whirlpool® appliances, modern white cabinetry with crown molding, recessed lighting and even USB-compatible outlets! Easy-maintenance and gorgeous vinyl wood plank flooring adds to the elegance of the home. The incredible master suite boasts a spacious bedroom with high, vaulted ceiling, large private bath and an expansive walk-in closet!
Real Estate

Harmony Lane

Nearly two acres of secluded solitude off Harmony Lane! This is the perfect property to get away from it all and relax. Adjoining several large tracts of land and tucked away in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this property offers a superb building spot. The property+GGs mature trees attract deer, bears, turkeys, and all else that nature has to offer. There is a quiet community pond located just across the road for fishing and nature viewing. The seller is in the process of obtaining a septic certification letter. The property is accessible by a well-maintained gravel road, electricity is on the property, and the boundary corners/lines have recently been marked by a surveyor. Owner financing is offered, see agent section for terms. If privacy and seclusion near the Shenandoah National Park are what you are looking for, then this property is the perfect one for you as it is the ideal location for your short-term vacation rental, second home, or even a treehouse!
MLS

Starlight Lane

pymnts

Lowe's, Home Depot Court Big-Spending Pro Contractors As DIY Takes A Breather

Consumers may be returning to in-person shopping and social activities, but the desire to upgrade their living spaces has continued, as many offices plan to remain closed through the remainder of 2021. After months of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, though, it seems that consumers may have reached the limit of their abilities (or their patience for home repair) and are now turning to professionals.
Henrico County, VA

3736 Blue Lake Dr, Henrico, VA 23233

SPECTACULAR 5-Bedroom Brick Front Wellesley Home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac lot! This home boasts a flowing and functional floorplan, hardwood floors and TONS OF UPDATES throughout. 2-story entry foyer is flanked by formal living & dining rooms with crown moulding. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, dining area w/ new island seating & beadboard walls (2020). Kitchen opens to a Family Room w/ gas fireplace & sunny Florida Room w/ patio access. Renovated half bath features floor to ceiling glass tile accent wall. Head upstairs to your Spacious Owner’s Suite w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and a magazine-worthy RENOVATED BATH (2019)! 4 additional bedrooms and renovated full hall bath w/ tiled floor, double vanities, tub/shower. The fenced backyard is an entertainer’s paradise – complete w/ stamped concrete patio & pergola. Additional features include NEW WINDOWS (2020), 2-car garage w/ new door (2019), detached shed (2018), new water heater (2017), beautifully landscaped yard. Top rated Godwin HS district & just minutes to Short Pump & interstates. Wellesley lifestyle includes pool, clubhouse, walking trails. Better hurry - Don’t miss your opportunity!
Real Estate

Developer Kleyman buys 5-acre tract on edge of Church Hill for $2.5M

A nearly 5-acre tract at the eastern edge of Church Hill that for years has been floated for residential development is in the hands of a new owner who’s planning just that. Local developer Daniil Kleyman purchased the hillside tract at 401-415 N. 35th St., in an off-market deal that he said closed Aug 11. The $2.5 million deal had not been recorded with the city as of Wednesday.
Real Estate

PRIME Medical Office BUILDING ...

PRIME Medical Office BUILDING Close to Munson. Exc. construction quality and well maintained. 7,493 sq. ft. on main level and 4,482 sq. ft on finished walk-out lower level. Can rent the whole building or either level. Rent is $16.50 per sq. ft., triple net. Abundant parking. Easy access. Elevator. 5199 N. Royal Dr. Email: onethird2@aol.com or call: 231-994-3844.

