555 S Sylvan Lane

You will LOVE everything about this spectacular fully-fenced brick end unit, 3 bedroom, 3 full and a half bath townhome with two assigned parking spaces! Upon entering the foyer, you will find a powder room with a fancy glass bowl sink, as well as a convenient built-in alcove for shoes. You will impressed by the the open floor plan and spacious living room with its rich wood floors and charming bay window. A step-up to the dining room is dressed up with stately columns and boasts an overhang from the kitchen with room for barstool seating and is open to the most gorgeous, classy kitchen you've ever seen! The kitchen has stunning rich wood cabinetry, some with glass-front doors, a desk area, granite counters, pendant lighting over the island with room for seating and is home to the cooktop. Top of the line stainless appliances include cooktop, stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice and water on the door. To top it off, this gorgeous masterpiece of a kitchen is illuminated by two sets of double windows and plenty of recessed lighting. On to the upper level . . . the primary bedroom with its pretty wood floors is spacious, has tons of windows and unique full-wall wardrobe cabinetry, along with a mount for a tv and built-in surround speakers. The primary bathroom has everything you could ever want - two floor-to ceiling cabinets, double sink, and a striking shower with designer tiles on the floor and walls, in addition to glass shower doors. The second en-suite bedroom is large and also features full-wall wardrobe cabinetry and has speakers and is wired for hanging a tv on the wall. This bedroom enjoys its own bathroom with glass countertops and a tub/shower combination. The lower level is amazing with an abundance of recessed lighting, speakers, a fireplace with wood surround/mantle, a bedroom, full bath, large rec room and walk-out to the fenced rear yard. For what it's worth, the lower level is being used as a daycare and is County-approved! This gem was completely renovated in 2007 with new siding, new kitchen, all flooring, windows, roof, all electrical wiring, outlets, electrical panel, 70 recessed lights throughout, plumbing, water heater, HVAC, expanded lower level powder room to a full bath, and addition of wall closets in bedrooms. If you're looking to work from home, there is network cabling throughout the house! I-270 is just minutes away and there is lots of shopping/restaurants at Crown, Rio & Muddy Branch Square! So say yes to the address!!! (Solar roof panels contract with Tesla until September 2035 at $170.69/month - townhouse is all electric).