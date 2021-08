Will Zalatoris has enjoyed one of the best years in golf of anyone on the planet. After beginning the 2020-21 season on the Korn Ferry Tour, the 24-year-old has soared to No. 29 in the world, finished second at the Masters among his eight top-10s on the PGA Tour this season and banked nearly $4 million in combined earnings. But that means squat when it comes to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Zalatoris has only one way to punch his ticket to the three-event Playoffs for the top 125 in the season-long standings and that’s to win the final regular-season event, the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.