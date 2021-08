ZZ Top: “The Show Must Go On”. Just days after ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill passed away, the band played a gig with their “new” bassist. Not necessarily a “new” member though. Elwood Francis has been a guitar tech for ZZ Top for 30 years. Dusty Hill actually gave Billy Gibbons the go-ahead to have Elwood rock in his stead. Was this “too soon” to see the band take the stage after a passing of an icon? In the immortal words of show business, The Show Must Go On. And if Dusty said to do it, well, there really was no other choice. Plus, peep that expertly sculpted beard Elwood is sporting. #RIPDustyHill.