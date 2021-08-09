Boulder Creek community asked to participate in donation drive for Dixie Fire victims

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION) Organizers of a donation drive for victims of the Dixie Fire in Northern California are asking the Boulder Creek community for contributions.

The event hosted by the Boulder Creek Business Association and the San Lorenzo Valley Post will be held at the Boulder Creek Post Office on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"Communities of the Santa Cruz Mountains are invited to contribute supplies, gift cards, and make monetary donations to assist the survivors of the Dixie Fire and the community of Greenville. The town of Greenville was ravaged by the Dixie Fire with few buildings standing. Evacuees have been sheltering and obtaining supplies in nearby Quincy," organizers wrote in the event description.

Event organizers said they need these items:

Tents

Tarps

Sleeping bags

Blankets

Animal food

Masks

Hand sanitizer

Camp stoves with butane bottles

Gift cards

Cal Fire reports that the Dixie Fire has grown to 489,287 acres, one of the largest in California history, and it is 21% contained. It covers parts of Butte, Lassen, Tehama and Plumas counties. The fire has destroyed 433 structures.

Last year, the CZU Lightning Complex burned 86,509 acres in parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, including parts of the Boulder Creek community. The fire destroyed 1,490 structures and killed one Santa Cruz County resident.

