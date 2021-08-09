Cancel
Boulder Creek, CA

Boulder Creek community asked to participate in donation drive for Dixie Fire victims

By Avery Johnson
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION) Organizers of a donation drive for victims of the Dixie Fire in Northern California are asking the Boulder Creek community for contributions.

The event hosted by the Boulder Creek Business Association and the San Lorenzo Valley Post will be held at the Boulder Creek Post Office on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"Communities of the Santa Cruz Mountains are invited to contribute supplies, gift cards, and make monetary donations to assist the survivors of the Dixie Fire and the community of Greenville. The town of Greenville was ravaged by the Dixie Fire with few buildings standing. Evacuees have been sheltering and obtaining supplies in nearby Quincy," organizers wrote in the event description.

Event organizers said they need these items:

  • Tents
  • Tarps
  • Sleeping bags
  • Blankets
  • Animal food
  • Masks
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Camp stoves with butane bottles
  • Gift cards

Cal Fire reports that the Dixie Fire has grown to 489,287 acres, one of the largest in California history, and it is 21% contained. It covers parts of Butte, Lassen, Tehama and Plumas counties. The fire has destroyed 433 structures.

Last year, the CZU Lightning Complex burned 86,509 acres in parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, including parts of the Boulder Creek community. The fire destroyed 1,490 structures and killed one Santa Cruz County resident.

The post Boulder Creek community asked to participate in donation drive for Dixie Fire victims appeared first on KION546

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

