School supply costs create barriers for students
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Students across the Central Coast started their new school year and are returning to in-person instruction. After a year of remote learning, parents are scrambling to make sure their students have everything they need to start, such as supplies and clothes, but in the midst of a pandemic, parents are seeing an increase in the cost of school supplies, making it a barrier for families and students to be prepared.kion546.com
