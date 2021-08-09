Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center Open House Thursday, August 12th
The Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center will host an open house on Thursday, August 12th from 4-6 PM to showcase the newly renovated Visitor Center inside the museum. The public is encouraged to attend and meet the Visitor Center staff, explore the recently installed digital itinerary visitor kiosk, see the newly published Brownwood visitor guide, and enjoy updates to the facility. Refreshments will be served during the event.www.koxe.com
