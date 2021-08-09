Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownwood, TX

Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center Open House Thursday, August 12th

By rwturner
koxe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center will host an open house on Thursday, August 12th from 4-6 PM to showcase the newly renovated Visitor Center inside the museum. The public is encouraged to attend and meet the Visitor Center staff, explore the recently installed digital itinerary visitor kiosk, see the newly published Brownwood visitor guide, and enjoy updates to the facility. Refreshments will be served during the event.

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
Brownwood, TX
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Open House#Visitbrownwood Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Fred is likely to hit Florida as a tropical storm

CNN — Fred hasn’t dropped dead yet. Despite looking disorganized on satellite, the tropical depression may strengthen back into a tropical storm before impacting Florida as soon as early Saturday, the National Hurricane Center predicts. The forecast prompted tropical storm warnings Friday for the southwest Florida coast, including Key West...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy