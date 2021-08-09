Ronald Kent Edmiston, 80, of Coleman
Ronald Kent Edmiston, born July 6, 1941, in Rising Star, Texas, passed peacefully in his home on August 6, 2021. He married Gloria Jean Sutton on July 26, 1959, in Odessa, Texas where they lived until August of 1968. They moved to Midland, Texas when he began his career as a firefighter for the City of Midland. He retired in 1995, and moved to Coleman, Texas where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses, woodworking, and building things.www.koxe.com
