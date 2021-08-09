List: This week's best and worst nursing home staff vaccination rates

The Maryland Department of Health on Monday released its weekly list ranking the best and worst nursing homes in the state when it comes to vaccinating their staff.

Each list is based on the rate of staff at each location that's received at least one COVID-19 shot.

As of August 4, there have been 33,198 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland congregate facilities including 3,552 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Top 10 skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Manor Care Health Services - Chevy Chase = 100 percent

Fayette Health and Rehabilitation Center = 100 percent

Maplewood Park Place = 100 percent

Maryland Baptist Aged Home = 100 percent

Westminster Healthcare Center = 100 percent

Mountain City Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing = 100 percent

The Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place = 100 percent

2. Edenwald Retirement Community = 98 percent

3. Autumn Lake Healthcare at Cherry Lane = 97 percent

Post-Acute Care Center = 97 percent

4. Rockville Nursing Home = 96 percent

Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center = 96 percent

Vantage House = 96 percent

5. Carriage Hill Bethesda = 95 percent

Villa Rosa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 95 percent

6. The Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant = 94 percent

North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center = 94 percent

Wilson Health Care Center = 94 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley = 94 percent

Roland Park Place = 94 percent

Ingleside at King Farm = 94 percent

7. Manor Care Health Services – Potomac = 93 percent

Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane = 93 percent

Montgomery Village Health Care Center = 93 percent

Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center = 93 percent

8. Kensington Healthcare Center = 92 percent

Layhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 92 percent

Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 92 percent

South River Healthcare Center = 92 percent

Althea Woodland Nursing Home = 92 percent

Autumn Ridge at North Oaks = 92 percent

Glen Meadows Retirement Community = 92 percent

9. Patapsco Valley Center = 91 percent

Marley Neck Health and Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Spa Creek = 91 percent

Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent

Sligo Creek Center = 91 percent

Summit Park Health And Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent

Arcola Health And Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent

Northwest Hospital Center Subacute Unit = 91 percent

10. Manor Care Health Services – Bethesda = 90 percent

Frederick Health & Rehabilitation Center = 90 percent

Ravenwood Nursing Care Center = 90 percent

Bottom 10 skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Cumberland Healthcare Center = 42 percent Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton = 47 percent Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods = 48 percent Dennett Road Manor = 49 percent Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home = 50 percent

Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health = 50 percent

6. Anchorage Healthcare Center = 51 percent

Coffman Nursing Home = 51 percent

7. Autumn Lake Healthcare at Loch Raven = 52 percent

8. Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 54 percent

Sterling Care at Frostburg Village = 54 percent

9. Caroline Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare = 56 percent

10. Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 57 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor = 57 percent

Skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland that did not submit adequate data on staff vaccinated against COVID-19