List: This week's best and worst nursing home staff vaccination rates
The Maryland Department of Health on Monday released its weekly list ranking the best and worst nursing homes in the state when it comes to vaccinating their staff.
Each list is based on the rate of staff at each location that's received at least one COVID-19 shot.
As of August 4, there have been 33,198 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland congregate facilities including 3,552 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.
Top 10 skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- Manor Care Health Services - Chevy Chase = 100 percent
Fayette Health and Rehabilitation Center = 100 percent
Maplewood Park Place = 100 percent
Maryland Baptist Aged Home = 100 percent
Westminster Healthcare Center = 100 percent
Mountain City Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing = 100 percent
The Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place = 100 percent
2. Edenwald Retirement Community = 98 percent
3. Autumn Lake Healthcare at Cherry Lane = 97 percent
Post-Acute Care Center = 97 percent
4. Rockville Nursing Home = 96 percent
Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center = 96 percent
Vantage House = 96 percent
5. Carriage Hill Bethesda = 95 percent
Villa Rosa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 95 percent
6. The Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant = 94 percent
North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center = 94 percent
Wilson Health Care Center = 94 percent
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley = 94 percent
Roland Park Place = 94 percent
Ingleside at King Farm = 94 percent
7. Manor Care Health Services – Potomac = 93 percent
Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane = 93 percent
Montgomery Village Health Care Center = 93 percent
Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center = 93 percent
8. Kensington Healthcare Center = 92 percent
Layhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 92 percent
Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 92 percent
South River Healthcare Center = 92 percent
Althea Woodland Nursing Home = 92 percent
Autumn Ridge at North Oaks = 92 percent
Glen Meadows Retirement Community = 92 percent
9. Patapsco Valley Center = 91 percent
Marley Neck Health and Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Spa Creek = 91 percent
Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent
Sligo Creek Center = 91 percent
Summit Park Health And Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent
Arcola Health And Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent
Northwest Hospital Center Subacute Unit = 91 percent
10. Manor Care Health Services – Bethesda = 90 percent
Frederick Health & Rehabilitation Center = 90 percent
Ravenwood Nursing Care Center = 90 percent
Bottom 10 skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- Cumberland Healthcare Center = 42 percent
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton = 47 percent
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods = 48 percent
- Dennett Road Manor = 49 percent
- Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home = 50 percent
Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health = 50 percent
6. Anchorage Healthcare Center = 51 percent
Coffman Nursing Home = 51 percent
7. Autumn Lake Healthcare at Loch Raven = 52 percent
8. Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 54 percent
Sterling Care at Frostburg Village = 54 percent
9. Caroline Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare = 56 percent
10. Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 57 percent
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor = 57 percent
Skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland that did not submit adequate data on staff vaccinated against COVID-19
- Manor Care Health Services – Hyattsville
- Cadia Healthcare – Springbrook
- Laurelwood Healthcare Center
- Carroll Lutheran Village
- Holly Hill Healthcare Center
- Bedford Court Healthcare Center
- Solomons Nursing Center
- Maria Health Care Center
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center Subacute Unit
- Regency Care of Silver Spring
- Northwest Healthcare Center
- Manor Care Health Services – Roland Park
- Heritage Harbour Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Shady Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Forestville Healthcare Center
- Ellicott City Healthcare Center
- Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Waugh Chapel
