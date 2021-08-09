New daily COVID-cases in Henrico remain near four-month high

Henrico’s occurrence of new daily COVID-19 cases this weekend reached a level not seen in the county in nearly four months and remained near that level as of Monday, despite a small decline. The county is now averaging 66 new daily cases during the past seven days (down from 67.4 this weekend), according to the Virginia Department of Health. The weekend average was as high as the count had been in Henrico since April 14.

The county recorded 78, 52 and 43 new cases during the past three days respectively, VDH data shows.

Though there were five new virus-related hospitalizations in the county Friday through Sunday, the overall average is still holding steady at just one per day in the past week, according to the data.

Henrico also reported its first COVID-related death since July 28; the victim, who was 80 or older, was reported to have died from the virus Aug. 7.

More than 200,000 people in Henrico now have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 180,741 are now fully vaccinated. That means that more than 60% of the county’s population now has had at least one dose and nearly 55% of Henricoans are fully vaccinated. Among adults 18 and older, those percentages jump to 72% and nearly 66%.