Doris Mitchell

Here it is, August 2021, 18 months or so since everything shut down because of COVID-19 and, once again, numbers are going up and businesses are closing. Part of me is shaking my head incredulously, thinking that we can’t possibly be doing this again and the other part of me is, sadly, not surprised. My keen observational skills showed me that very few people have been wearing masks this summer and yet, only 50 percent of the people in the U.S. are currently fully vaccinated, so it’s reasonable to guess that unvaccinated folks were not wearing masks. Add to that the Delta variant and the fact that there are breakthrough infections happening and another spike really isn’t terribly surprising. Distressing, upsetting, tiring, yes. But not surprising. Please, be careful. Wear your masks, wash your hands, keep your distance. And with all due respect to differing opinions, at least consider getting vaccinated. It’s not a cure all but it’s the best we’ve got at the moment.