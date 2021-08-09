Cancel
Obituaries

Doris Mitchell

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoris Mitchell was born Doris Jean Ganges on August 17, 1930, the sixth of eight children born to Rowland Ganges and Mamie Young Ganges. She passed from this life peacefully in her sleep at the Riderwood Senior Community in Silver Spring, Md., on July 11, 2021. Doris was born in...

