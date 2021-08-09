An Executive Assistant To Andrew Cuomo Goes Public With Allegations Of Harassment

An employee in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office has come forward publicly to allege that the governor sexually harassed her multiple times. Brittany Commisso, 33, told her story to the Albany Times Union and CBS News on Friday. One alleged incident took place in November when she said she was called to Cuomo's office in the Executive Mansion to help with a technical problem with his mobile phone. Once she arrived, he began groping her, first with the door open and again, after closing the door, when he reached under her shirt to touch her breast, she alleged.