Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

An Executive Assistant To Andrew Cuomo Goes Public With Allegations Of Harassment

By Sharon Pruitt-Young
nprillinois.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn employee in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office has come forward publicly to allege that the governor sexually harassed her multiple times. Brittany Commisso, 33, told her story to the Albany Times Union and CBS News on Friday. One alleged incident took place in November when she said she was called to Cuomo's office in the Executive Mansion to help with a technical problem with his mobile phone. Once she arrived, he began groping her, first with the door open and again, after closing the door, when he reached under her shirt to touch her breast, she alleged.

www.nprillinois.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#New York State Assembly#Breast#The Albany Times Union#Cbs News#The Times Union#Italian#The New York Times#Npr#Judiciary Committee#Senate#Capitol
Related
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host. This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.
PoliticsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

What if handsy New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was a Republican? | Letters

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment | Aug. 10. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning shows his refusal to crawl under the septic tank low bar that Republicans have set for their elected officials. Without a doubt, if Cuomo was a Republican governor he would have never resigned. Republicans would have ignored the indiscretions, as they have for many other Republicans, and rallied around him like they did for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
New York City, NYAOL Corp

Reactions to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation

(Reuters) -Here is a sampling of quotes from prominent politicians who reacted to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation on Tuesday after an investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women and created a climate of fear in his office. CUOMO IN A VIDEO STATEMENT. "I think, given the circumstances,...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Andrew Cuomo just did the least Andrew Cuomo thing in the most Andrew Cuomo way

CNN — To any neutral observer, the writing was on the wall: Andrew Cuomo needed to resign. The governor of New York faced 11 allegations of sexual harassment by current and former state employees, verified by an investigation by the state’s attorney general. Many of his allies – and senior staff – had abandoned him. The state assembly was moving toward opening an impeachment inquiry.
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Chris Cuomo's Relationship With His Brother Andrew

Andrew Cuomo has always had a very close relationship with his little brother, Chris Cuomo. As a matter of fact, the Governor of New York was more like a father figure towards him, especially after the death of their own father, former Governor Mario Cuomo. The two brothers have always been supportive of one another, both in their personal and professional lives.
New York City, NYRutgers

Andrew Cuomo’s Bombshell Resignation Explained

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned today in an astonishing fall from grace a week after a report by state attorney general Letitia James concluded he had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Saladin Ambar, a professor of political science and senior scholar at the Center on the American Governor at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, explains the scandal that became the downfall of the once widely popular Democratic governor.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Dem assemblyman Ron Kim calls out Andrew Cuomo's 'biggest criminal act'

New York Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday with Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean to react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation. RON KIM: His biggest criminal act, in my opinion, is committing public fraud. He suppressed—he ordered his people to suppress life and death data at the peak of the pandemic. Information that could have been used to legislate, to save people’s lives—he took that away from us because he was chasing down a $5.1 million dollar book deal. That is criminal.
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Suggests Gov. Cuomo ‘Should Be More Concerned’ About Family’s ‘Legacy’ Than Staying in Office

CNN’s Don Lemon floated the possibility that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo would be better off resigning in light of the sexual harassment allegations lain out against him. On Friday night, Lemon spoke with Errol Louis about Cuomo’s political prospects after the explosive report from New York Attorney General Letitia James. Lemon brought up a Quinnipiac poll that found that most New York state voters believe Cuomo should resign.
Public Safetyarcamax.com

Andrew Cuomo Is in a Pickle

Washington -- According to a report issued by the attorney general of the state of New York last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was busy issuing sweeping new protections against the sexual harassment of women around the time that Harvey Weinstein ceased to be a Hollywood mega-figure and became a widely known sexual predator. Today, Harvey is serving a 23-year sentence for various felonies, and he faces still more felonies in California.

Comments / 0

Community Policy