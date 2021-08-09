Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

This Sweet White Flower Is Actually A Sneaky Carnivore, Scientists Discover

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pretty little white flower that grows near urban centers of the Pacific Northwest turns out to be a killer. The bog-dwelling western false asphodel, Triantha occidentalis, was first described in the scientific literature in 1879. But until now, no one realized this sweet-looking plant used its sticky stem to catch and digest insects, according to researchers who note in their study published Monday it's the first new carnivorous plant to be discovered in about 20 years.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Carnivore#Insects#Fruit Flies#The University Of Toronto#Harvard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
Florida StatePosted by
SlashGear

Florida has another invasive species and it looks like a giant worm

Many non-native creatures can be found living in Florida, including some scary ones like giant pythons. The latest addition to the list is a strange amphibian that resembles a huge worm, one that is found native in places like southeast Asia and central Africa. The discovery was made following the capture of a strange critter in southern Florida, prompting an inquiry with scientists.
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
Interior Designhouseandhome.com

Bored Of White Kitchens? Discover The Cabinet Color We Love!

A refreshing change from white, green cabinets have been popping up in kitchens around the world. For those who don’t want to go too bold but still crave color in the kitchen, green is a surprisingly livable hue — whether it’s a soft sage, deep olive or somewhere in between. Check out these 17 kitchens that have us green with envy to see how designers have mastered this cool new look.
HealthInverse

Scientists discover a “mind-blowing” link between gut health and age reversal

To stave off the effects of aging, one might use retinol creams or play Sudoku. But maybe we should be focusing on something different altogether. Scientists have known for the past two decades that the metropolis home to trillions of bacteria in your belly — the gut microbiome — is also central to mental health, the immune system, and more.
AnimalsNew York Post

Chimpanzees are killing gorillas unprovoked for the first time: scientists

Chimpanzees have been seen killing gorillas in unprovoked attacks for the first time, scientists said. The lethal encounters between the two species occurred as they were being observed at Loango National Park in Gabon, according to a study Monday in the journal Nature. In the first attack in December 2019,...
Sciencethewestsidegazette.com

Scientists Discover Potential To Reverse Aging In Brain

CORK, Ireland — A new study has introduced a novel approach to reverse aspects of aging-related deterioration in the brain and cognitive function via the microbes in the gut. Researchers from Alimentary Pharmabotic Centre Microbiome Ireland (APC) at University College Cork (UCC) published the findings in the scientific journal Nature...
Scienceinsideedition.com

Russian Scientists Have Discovered 43,000-Year-Old Frozen Lion Cubs

Before humans called them “The King of the Jungle,” relatives of the mighty lion roamed the earth. And now scientists in Russia have found what is believed to be the best-preserved specimen of a 43,000-year-old cave lion cub. They call the cub Boris and estimate he was about one month...
ScienceCourthouse News Service

Scientists discover fossils of ‘real life dragon’ in Australia

(CN) — Scientists discovered the fossils of the largest flying reptile in Australia, a massive pterosaur with a 22-foot wingspan that made its home in the outback of Queensland. “It’s the closest thing we have to a real life dragon,” said Tim Richards of the University of Queensland. Richards and...
Weight LossPosted by
The Hill

Scientists discover a way to 'sweat' off fat

Researchers studying insulin resistance tested out the effects of a treatment on mice. The mice were overweight and unexpectedly lost weight during the experiments. Turns out, the mice were sweating out an energy rich substance known as sebum. Trying to lose weight? One group of researchers at the University of...
Sciencekvcrnews.org

Scientists Discover Not 1, But 2 New Dinosaur Species In China

What's better than a giant, plant-eating dinosaur? Two dinosaurs, of course. Scientists in China discovered two new dinosaur species when analyzing fossils from the country's northwest regions. Their findings, published in a study in Scientific Reports, conclude that two of the specimens were from previously unknown species. The dinosaurs are...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Created an Artificial Neuron That Actually Retains Electronic Memories

The human brain is incredible. Despite consuming the equivalent of just two bananas per day, this doesn't stop it from executing unconscionably complex tasks with impressive efficiency. But a team of researchers has designed a way to build a prototype of an artificial neuron made of unbelievably thin graphene slits housing a single layer of water molecules, according to a new study published in the journal Science.
AstronomyDesign Taxi

Scientists Discover Potentially Habitable Planet In Another Solar System

Just 35 light years away from us, there lies a planetary system pretty similar to ours. So similar, in fact, that there’s another potentially habitable planet there, just like our planet Earth. Scientists used the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT) in Chile to study the planets around...
WildlifeNewsweek

Can Dinosaurs Be Brought Back to Life Via Cloning? Experts Explain

Earlier this year, researchers discovered what was reported to be the oldest ancient DNA on record—belonging to mammoths. The finding was documented in a study published in the journal Nature in February. The genomic mammoth DNA samples, in excess of a million years old, were found in teeth from the huge now-extinct animals that had been stored in permafrost in eastern Siberia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy