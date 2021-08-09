Could rat-tickling hold the secrets to our wellbeing?

Re “From back alleys to back yards, rats descend on Boston neighborhoods” (Page A1, Aug. 7): The article did not acknowledge the widespread use of Second Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides (SGARs), which are heavily marketed by the pest control industry to manage rats and are used by many private contractors. The ubiquitous use of SGARs, ironically, may be a key contributing factor in increasing local rat populations. In addition to literally baiting rats into the area, these poisons are essentially killing off natural predators of rodents, like hawks and owls, which are much more effective at controlling rats than any poison. Rats are prolific breeders — a single pair can have 2,000 offspring or more a year. They can outbreed most poisons. Their wild predators tend to have low birth rates and their populations easily succumb to the poison. In the absence of their natural predators, rat populations explode. It’s predator-prey dynamics 101.