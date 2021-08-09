Blaster Master Zero 3 Builds on a Strong Foundation
Blaster Master Zero 3 is one of those games where it takes everything people appreciated about the original and doubles down on it. You liked working to help Eve and Fred? You’ll be striving to reach and save them again. Enjoy platforming in G-SOPHIA SV? That’s still here. Think all the different gun types are cool? All of them are around from the very start. You want a challenge? Well, I certainly think this one feels harder.www.siliconera.com
