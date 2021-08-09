Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

VT AD has contract extended

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 3 days ago

Virginia Tech said today the contract of director of athletics Whit Babcock has been extended five years through June 2029. Babcock was originally appointed to that post in January 2014. A news release notes that, “During the 2020-21 academic year Babcock helped guide Tech Athletics through one of the most turbulent times in the modern history of college athletics as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted lives, families and economies across the globe.”

wfirnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whit Babcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Academic Year#Vt#Athletics Whit Babcock#Tech Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

SEC extends Commissioner Greg Sankey’s contract through 2026

Greg Sankey isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The SEC just announced that Sankey agreed to a contract extension to remain Commissioner through at least 2026. Sankey succeeded Mike Slive in 2015 after working various roles in the league dating back to 2002. “College athletics is in the midst of...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Nick Saban, 10 other Alabama head coaches got contracts extended

New contracts for 11 Alabama head coaches and two assistant coaches were unanimously approved by the board of trustees’ compensation committee. The headliner, an extended deal for Nick Saban previously announced in June, pushes his contract through February 2029. He’ll continue to make a base $275,000 salary with talent fees starting at $8.4 million in 2021 going all the way up to $11.225 million in the 2028 season.
Blacksburg, VA247Sports

Virginia Tech extends AD Whit Babcock through 2029

On Monday, Virginia Tech announced that Athletics Director Whit Babcock will have his contract extended by five years through June 2029. Babcock was appointed AD on January 24, 2014 and has made significant changes across the Virginia Tech athletic landscape since his hiring. Babcock was named one of four FBS recipients of the Under Armour AD of the Year in 2017-18 and one of five finalists for the AD of the Year honor handed out by SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily in 2016-17.
College SportsRoanoke Times

Letter: Questions for ACC Commissioner Phillips

Thank you for the article on ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in your July 22 paper ("Phillips: Comcast could soon add ACC Network"). However, I was a little confused by the last section, when COVID-19 became the subject. Among my questions:. Will a "mandatory vaccinated" campus such as Virginia Tech allow...
Georgia State247Sports

Georgia transfer DBs using 'tremendous football instincts' to fit in

Georgia knew that it had an area of need in the secondary following the 2020 season. The Bulldogs saw five players depart for the NFL along with three others leaving the program for various reasons. To make up for the losses, Kirby Smart and his staff signed four defensive backs, had an incoming running back switch positions and brought in two more players via the transfer portal. On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning spoke about how Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith are fitting in to Georgia's plans for the fall.
College SportsFree Lance-Star

STEVE DeSHAZO: For Hokies' Fuente, Cavs' Mendenhall, the time is now

ALONG WITH the temperature, enthusiasm and the pressure of expectations are rising for the football programs at Virginia Tech and Virginia, with kickoff barely three weeks away. The 2021 season represents Year 6 for both Justin Fuente in Blacksburg and Bronco Mendenhall in Charlottesville, and neither man wants to allow...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

4-star DB with two B1G programs in Final 7 sets commitment date

4-star cornerback Cam Johnson announced his commitment date on Thursday afternoon and it’s in less than 48 hours. The commitment will be this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, according to his Twitter. Earlier in the year, Johnson released his finalists’ list which includes: Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Tennessee,...
Sportssportswar.com

Both to organize opposition

The Chronicle: How Conference Realignment Could affect ACC & Duke -- HOO86 08/11/2021 5:41PM. Didn't Duke and UNC oppose 2003 ACC expansion outright? I wonder if they -- Maroon Baboon 08/11/2021 7:22PM. Yes, and their opposition is why Virginia Tech got into the ACC -- tarheelblue 08/12/2021 01:10AM. Are institutions...
Sportssportswar.com

Third article projecting $80,000,000

2hoop3, first article from a business network about SEC & $60,000,000 -- Stech 08/10/2021 9:17PM. That's actually a really good article on the current situation. -- tarheelblue 08/10/2021 9:44PM. Spot on tarheelblue! A month ago I thought the ACC would eventually be fine -- Stech 08/10/2021 10:41PM. Just a note,...
College Sportswfirnews.com

Club experience coming to VT and Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech is bringing the private club experience year round to Lane Stadium — except on game days, when tailgate events are promised. The University Club of Virginia Tech will occupy much of what has been the president’s suite at midfield, offering dining, event and meeting spaces, open to any interested members of the Hokie nation. It’s an amenity that ClubCorp offers at a growing number of major universities. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
Educationsportswar.com

Tech Sideline Announces New Subscription Pricing

Tech Sideline is announcing new subscription pricing as we enter the 2021-22 academic year, including two firsts: free student subscriptions, and a one-month-free promotion. Our annual subscription will increase from $84.99 to $100. Our monthly price will increase from $8.49 to $10. Our student price decreases from $29.99 to free.
College Sportssportswar.com

Trust this....

The Chronicle: How Conference Realignment Could affect ACC & Duke -- HOO86 08/11/2021 5:41PM. Many expect 4 Pods w/ 16, so that schedule is looking back not forward. -- Stech 08/12/2021 12:59PM. Reminds of the Hatfields and McCoys, just can’t let go! 😂 -- Stech 08/12/2021 7:48PM. The idea that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy