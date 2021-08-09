VT AD has contract extended
Virginia Tech said today the contract of director of athletics Whit Babcock has been extended five years through June 2029. Babcock was originally appointed to that post in January 2014. A news release notes that, “During the 2020-21 academic year Babcock helped guide Tech Athletics through one of the most turbulent times in the modern history of college athletics as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted lives, families and economies across the globe.”wfirnews.com
