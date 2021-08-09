VT AD has contract extended

Georgia knew that it had an area of need in the secondary following the 2020 season. The Bulldogs saw five players depart for the NFL along with three others leaving the program for various reasons. To make up for the losses, Kirby Smart and his staff signed four defensive backs, had an incoming running back switch positions and brought in two more players via the transfer portal. On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning spoke about how Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith are fitting in to Georgia's plans for the fall.