An Executive Assistant To Andrew Cuomo Goes Public With Allegations Of Harassment

KPCW
KPCW
 3 days ago
An employee in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office has come forward publicly to allege that the governor sexually harassed her multiple times. Brittany Commisso, who is 33, told her story to the Albany Times Union and CBS News on Friday. One incident took place last November, when she said she was called to Cuomo's office in the Executive Mansion to help with a technical problem with his mobile phone. Once she arrived, he began groping her, first with the door open and again, after closing the door, when he reached under her shirt to touch her breast, she claimed.

www.kpcw.org

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
