An Executive Assistant To Andrew Cuomo Goes Public With Allegations Of Harassment

Cuomo’s resignation means nothing without permanent condemnation. There was a time when Governor Andrew Cuomo was respected. When he was held up as the responsible leader in the face of the perpetual and stubborn ignorance of then-President Donald Trump, that day is long gone, and now, the once honored governor is facing the potential end of his career thanks to a bombshell report by the New York Attorney General. Said report reveals Cuomo’s disturbing pattern of harassment and the lengths his allies went to suppress the truth. The result of that report is almost uniform denunciation against the governor, and even the Biden administration has weighed in, calling for his resignation. And it appears that the Governor has heeded that demand. But that does not make impeachment any less important. If anything, Cuomo’s recent resignation makes impeachment even more necessary to prevent his return to power.