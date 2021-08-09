Cancel
Summit County, UT

Primary Ballots Must Be Mailed Today

KPCW
KPCW
 3 days ago
Today is the last day to put a stamp on your election ballot and put it in the mail before the post office's last pickup. Several Summit and Wasatch County municipalities have primary elections on Tuesday. If you don’t get your ballot mailed in time today, you can still take it to a number of drop-off boxes until 8 p.m. tomorrow. In Summit County, boxes are located at the Marsac building parking lot, the Market at Park City, the Kamas Services Building and the Summit County Clerk’s office in Coalville.

www.kpcw.org

