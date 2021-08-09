Are the Detroit Lions going to be prepared for season opener?
Is this team going to be prepared for the season opener is a fair question to ask of this Detroit Lions team after what happened just three short years ago. Under a new head coach, the team came out swinging and missing completely as they were routed by the New York Jets while looking completely lost for four quarters of football. So, will this year with a new head coach be different in the first week of the season?sidelionreport.com
Comments / 0