Houston, TX

If Houston was its own country, it would have finished 20th in Olympic medal count

By Matt Young
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston was well-represented in the Olympics and it was just as well-represented on the medal podium. In total, athletes from the Houston area won 13 Olympic medals in Tokyo – three gold, six silver and four bronze. If you made Houston its own country and inserted it into one of those Olympic Medals Tables, H-Town would have finished 20th in medal count, tied with Switzerland and Turkey.

www.mysanantonio.com

#Olympic Medal#Gymnastics#The Houston Dash#Houston Olympian#Ridge Point High School#American#Aldine Nimitz#Team Usa
