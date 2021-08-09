If Houston was its own country, it would have finished 20th in Olympic medal count
Houston was well-represented in the Olympics and it was just as well-represented on the medal podium. In total, athletes from the Houston area won 13 Olympic medals in Tokyo – three gold, six silver and four bronze. If you made Houston its own country and inserted it into one of those Olympic Medals Tables, H-Town would have finished 20th in medal count, tied with Switzerland and Turkey.www.mysanantonio.com
