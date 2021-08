Jeopardy! announced on Wednesday that Mayim Bialik will be the new host of the show's primetime specials, as well as a forthcoming spinoff. Now, the former Big Bang Theory actress has reacted to the big news, taking to Instagram to proclaim, "It's true!" She went on to write, " Been waiting a long time to tell you all. Really really honored and astounded and excited for this - it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen."