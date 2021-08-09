A Common North American Plant Was Just Discovered to Be Secretly Carnivorous

In the wetlands of the west coast of North America - from Alaska to California - there lives a herb-like plant that has just been discovered to have the occasional taste for flesh. While the plant – called Triantha occidentalis – employs insects to pollinate its very normal-looking flowers, it also has sticky hairs just below these flowers for trapping small insects to munch on. This sounds a bit like a conflict of interest. When it comes to imagining carnivorous plants that eat insects, spiders, or even small animals, the Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) tends to be our stereotypical mental image. However, they are...